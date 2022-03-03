News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: School's new library is now open

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:31 AM March 3, 2022
Students at Radwinter Primary School, Water Lane, Hempstead, Saffron Walden, Essex, with books

Students at Radwinter Primary School in their new library - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

Radwinter CofE Primary School hosted a 'Grand Opening' of their new school library.

The library is the result of several months of fundraising and hard work.

They received donations from parents and community members, a grant from the British and Foreign School Society for £4,771, and support from Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.

The new library has a wide section for struggling readers with dyslexia friendly texts, books to promote wellbeing and support with 'big issues' and challenging topics, books to promote diversity and inclusivity as well as a wide collection of classic children's literature.  

A school spokesperson said they had been able to create a space where children will be inspired to develop a life-long love of reading.

"The school would like to thank all those individuals and families who contributed with books or donations."    

An adult with two children looking at books in the Radwinter Primary School library

New books at the new Radwinter Primary School library - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

Students at Radwinter Primary School in their new library

Students at Radwinter Primary School in their new library - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

Students at Radwinter Primary School, Water Lane, Hempstead, Saffron Walden, Essex, with books

Students at Radwinter Primary School in their new library - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

A wide angle view of the new library and children using the library at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, Essex

The new library at Radwinter Primary School, already in use - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

