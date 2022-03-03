Gallery

Radwinter CofE Primary School hosted a 'Grand Opening' of their new school library.

The library is the result of several months of fundraising and hard work.

They received donations from parents and community members, a grant from the British and Foreign School Society for £4,771, and support from Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.

The new library has a wide section for struggling readers with dyslexia friendly texts, books to promote wellbeing and support with 'big issues' and challenging topics, books to promote diversity and inclusivity as well as a wide collection of classic children's literature.

A school spokesperson said they had been able to create a space where children will be inspired to develop a life-long love of reading.

"The school would like to thank all those individuals and families who contributed with books or donations."

