Gallery
In pictures: School's new library is now open
- Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School
Radwinter CofE Primary School hosted a 'Grand Opening' of their new school library.
The library is the result of several months of fundraising and hard work.
They received donations from parents and community members, a grant from the British and Foreign School Society for £4,771, and support from Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.
The new library has a wide section for struggling readers with dyslexia friendly texts, books to promote wellbeing and support with 'big issues' and challenging topics, books to promote diversity and inclusivity as well as a wide collection of classic children's literature.
A school spokesperson said they had been able to create a space where children will be inspired to develop a life-long love of reading.
"The school would like to thank all those individuals and families who contributed with books or donations."
READ MORE:
Radwinter pupils celebrate NSPCC Number Day
In pictures: School activities across Uttlesford including learning about assembling and disassembling a vacuum cleaner
Radwinter pupils make music with free brass lessons
School pictures: Maths workshops for parents and a museum visit