Students at The Flitch Green Academy, Little Dunmow, with a letter from Windsor Castle - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

It's not often that students receive letters of thanks from Her Majesty The Queen.

But that's exactly what happened to the delight of Reception classes at The Flitch Green Academy in Little Dunmow.

The children in both Pluto and Mercury's Reception classes had been learning about London, with a little help from Paddington Bear.

Having learned about the city's famous landmarks, the Queen's role and the role of the Royal family, students were inspired to work together to make birthday cards to celebrate Her Majesty's 96th birthday.

They took a special trip out on foot to post their cards.

A student from The Flitch Green Academy, Little Dunmow, posts mail to Her Majesty The Queen - Credit: The Flitch Green Academy

It wasn't long before each class received a response on headed paper on behalf of HM The Queen.

Reception teacher Mrs Benstead said: "When the letter arrived at school, we noticed the postage mark from Buckingham Palace.

"The children were quick to guess who may have sent the letter and were thrilled to have received thanks and warm wishes on behalf of the Queen.

"We plan to frame these special letters and now look forward to preparing for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee in the summer."

Felsted Prep

A rocket day 'launched' a space topic for Felsted’s Year 1 pupils.

Rocket design company Starchaser brought a 9-metre rocket into the playground.

Felsted Prep in Felsted had a 9-metre rocket in their playground, thanks to a visit from rocket design company Starchaser. - Credit: Felsted Prep

Students had an informative assembly about rockets and the forces involved in launching them into space, followed by a rocket building workshop.

Later they came together for a ‘show and tell’ about meteorites, astronaut food, a Space Shuttle heat proof tile, rocket fuel and rocket construction materials.

The day concluded with the launch of some model rockets, powered by real rocket fuel. These flew hundreds of feet into the air before returning safely via parachute.

Year 1 teacher Helen Matthews said: "The highlight was definitely looking round the 9-metre rocket that was erected in the playground!

“This visit really helped to bring our 'Space' topic to life.”

Radwinter Primary School

A Commonwealth Games gold medallist has given an inspiring assembly at Radwinter Primary School.

Commonwealth Gold medallist in Fencing, Linda Strachan with students at Radwinter Primary School - Credit: Radwinter Primary

Linda Strachan has won multiple Gold medals in Fencing, and competed in the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games.

She shared her career story and motivational moments.

Pupils have now been set an art challenge to design a Commonwealth baton.

Their sports ambassadors will be leading a PE challenge designing their own sports activities and teaching them to each other.

Students inspired by mechanical engineer

Swallow class at Radwinter Primary School has connected virtually with a mechanical engineer who works in the research and design department at the University of Leicester Space Centre.

He explained about his journey to his job, projects he has worked on, showed students around his laboratory, talked about skills needed for his job, and answered questions.

Radwinter Primary School's Swallow class have been inspired by hearing from a mechanical engineer - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Radwinter Primary School's Swallow class learning from a mechanical engineer - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Howe Green House School

Year 2 class at Howe Green House School has been learning about the Great Fire of London, which destroyed many of London's timber-framed buildings during the summer of 1666.

Children also made their own ‘pop up’ Tudor buildings during Art, which were lined up outside to recreate a typical London street of that time.

With the children at a safe distance, the building on the end was ignited, and the class watched as the flames spread from house to house, just as they had done in real life over 400 years ago.

Howe Green House School's recreation of the Fire of London - Credit: Howe Green House School

Mitchell Clarke, Head of Art at Howe Green House, said: "This visual re-enactment of the Great Fire really engaged the children, and there were squeals and shouts as the houses burnt down one by one!"

Gold medallist's visit

Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Linda Strachan with Howe Green House School's Sports Captains Robert Stewart, Max Khorshidchehr and Vaasini Selverajah who are holding the Olympic torch. - Credit: Howe Green House School

Pupils at Howe Green House School met Fencing Gold medallist Linda Strachan, ahead of the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

Linda Strachan is a double Olympian, seven-times British National Senior Champion and five- times Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist.

She gave an inspirational talk to the children, followed by a lively Q&A session.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place in Birmingham over the summer.







