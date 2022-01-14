Gallery

Parents were welcomed into Katherine Semar Schools for maths workshops - Credit: Katherine Semar Schools

Parents of Year 4 children have been attending maths workshops in Katherine Semar Schools, Saffron Walden.

The parents looked at different approaches to learning times tables and spent time working with their children.

Parents went into Year 4 at Katherine Semar Schools, Saffron Walden, for maths workshops - Credit: Katherine Semar Schools

The sessions explained the teaching journey from learning to count, to being able to complete long multiplication questions.

Deputy head Mr Hull said: “We’re thrilled to be able to open up our school to parents again. The sessions were really well attended and the atmosphere was really positive.

"The children loved showing off their knowledge to their parents.”

Phonics and reading workshops are in place for other year groups in the coming weeks.

Saffron Walden Museum

Swallow class from Radwinter Primary School have visited Saffron Walden Museum to learn more about the Victorians.

Swallow class from Radwinter Primary School tried on Victorian clothing during their visit to Saffron Walden Museum - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

They looked at Victorian displays, handled artefacts and predicted what they were used for, dressed up in Victorian clothing and made Victorian toys.

Swallow class from Radwinter Primary School taking part in Victorian-themed activities at Saffron Walden Museum - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Mrs Rooney then led students on a town trail looking at buildings from the Victorian era and discovering what the town was like at that time.

