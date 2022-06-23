Gallery

The first colour run held at Wimbish Primary School - Credit: Wimbish Primary School

The latest news and pictures from schools across the district.

Felsted School

Three students at Felsted School climbed Britain’s three highest mountains - Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon - in 21 hours 45 minutes, raising over £3,000 for the Soldier, Sailor, Airmen and Families Association.

Ben, Gus and Tom took their mascot bears with them for their Three Peaks Challenge.

Felsted School students Ben, Gus, Tom and mascots on their Three Peaks Challenge - Credit: Felsted School

Wimbish Primary School

Wimbish Primary School took part in a special curriculum day focused on Religious Education, with the theme being ‘Colour in Religion’.

The children spent the day in their house groups visiting different workshops and completing activities at each station.

In the afternoon the students were joined by staff, family and friends for their first colour run.

They raised £800 in sponsorship. These funds will support opportunities to enrich and inspire learning and provide resources.

The first colour run held at Wimbish Primary School - Credit: Wimbish Primary School

Colour in Religion activities at Wimbish Primary School's special curriculum day - Credit: Wimbish Primary School

Children taking part in fun activities for a Colour in Religion curriculum day at Wimbish Primary School - Credit: Wimbish Primary School

Howe Green House School

The weather was perfect for Sports Day at Howe Green House Prep School, Great Hallingbury.

There were new school records in both High Jump and Long Jump.

A student taking part in High Jump during school sports day, Howe Green House School - Credit: Howe Green House School

Sports day running at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

Students enjoying sports day at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School





Radwinter Primary School

Radwinter Primary School held a Science week which started with a whole school KAPLA workshop.

The children spent the day stacking thousands of small wooden planks, creating a monumental build including villages, bridges, giraffes and even an octopus.

Radwinter is just the second school in the country to have completed such a large structure.

Students at Radwinter Primary School with some of their creations - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Some of the creations made at Radwinter Primary School for science week - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

The octopus made of planks at Radwinter Primary School - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Creations made for science week at Radwinter Primary School - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Dame Bradbury School

A fun run organised by Dame Bradbury School has raised over £1,000 for EACH, through sponsorship for running the 1K, 2K and 5K distances.

The event was held at Carver Barracks and attended by over 150 pupils, parents and staff.

A parent dressed as Robin, a child dressed in a homemade costume of a bush, and two siblings sporting their family tartan won fancy dress prizes.

Students from Dame Bradbury School at Carver Barracks - Credit: Dame Bradbury School



