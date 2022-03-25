Gallery
In pictures: What's happening in Uttlesford schools
Helena Romanes School
Schools across Uttlesford have been taking part in a range of activities, including science activities and a music workshop for primary children, to mock interviews for older students.
Katherine Semar Schools
Year 4 students at Katherine Semar Schools have had a visit from the Young Shakespeare Company.
The troupe performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
The children were asked to play the parts of the main characters while learning about the text.
A school spokesperson said they hope the event will inspire students with their writing.
Great Dunmow Primary School
Great Dunmow Primary School classes have been involved in science investigations linked to the theme of growth, for Science Week.
Early Years Foundation Stage have been growing cress and year 1 has investigated the role of the stem.
Year 2 have looked at life cycles of living things and year 3 investigated the question, “Do all our body parts grow as we get older?”
Year 4 have had mini science experiments linked to growth, year 5 have designed their own sustainable city and year 6 have explored and grown microbes.
On Tuesday, a Bubbleologist visited the school and performed bubble tricks. He even put some of the children inside a bubble.
In the afternoon, the whole school investigated the question, “Who can make the biggest bubble?"
Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow
The Primary Phase at Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow, have been learning about the importance of bees.
They created a ‘Bee Corridor’ by selling over 120 packs of wildflower seeds to the staff at the secondary school and raised £30 for a bee charity.
The Primary Phase visited the drama studio at the secondary school for a Rock Band Workshop led by Mr Stewart.
They played the drums, bass guitar, and electric guitar and sang into the microphones.
Their performance is on Instagram - see @hrs_primaryphase
Howe Green House School
At Howe Green House School in Great Hallingbury, Year 6 class had a series of challenges set by The Problem Solving Company.
The children had activities and challenges to complete, with the aim of promoting problem solving skills, fostering team work and boosting confidence.
They tackled Deep Sea Rescue, Toxic Waste and Sky Tower before being 'handcuffed' to their partner and having to plan their escape.
Students have also been taking part in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths activities for STEM Week.
They had a video link session with Angelique Sweep, a medical student from Sydney University, who explained what being a GP involves.
They also held a STEM Fayre to share exhibits including robotics, solar and green energy, fossils and slime with other students and parents.
Secondary schools news
Nearly 300 Year 12 students at Saffron Walden County High School and Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport, have been taking part in mock interviews organised by Rotary in Saffron Walden.
David Riley, the Rotary lead, said students submitted their CV and were interviewed by human resource professionals in the business community.
The students were then given feedback on their CVS and performance, with suggestions on how they could improve.
The scheme has been running for over 25 years.