The Primary Phase at Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow, have been selling wildflower seeds to save the bees - Credit: Helena Romanes School

Schools across Uttlesford have been taking part in a range of activities, including science activities and a music workshop for primary children, to mock interviews for older students.

Katherine Semar Schools

Members of the Young Shakespeare Company at Katherine Semar Schools, Saffron Walden - Credit: Katherine Semar Schools

Fun during a visit from the Young Shakespeare Company to Katherine Semar Schools, Saffron Walden - Credit: Katherine Semar Schools

Year 4 students at Katherine Semar Schools have had a visit from the Young Shakespeare Company.

The troupe performed A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The children were asked to play the parts of the main characters while learning about the text.

A school spokesperson said they hope the event will inspire students with their writing.

Great Dunmow Primary School

Great Dunmow Primary School classes have been involved in science investigations linked to the theme of growth, for Science Week.

Early Years Foundation Stage have been growing cress and year 1 has investigated the role of the stem.

Year 2 have looked at life cycles of living things and year 3 investigated the question, “Do all our body parts grow as we get older?”

Year 4 have had mini science experiments linked to growth, year 5 have designed their own sustainable city and year 6 have explored and grown microbes.

On Tuesday, a Bubbleologist visited the school and performed bubble tricks. He even put some of the children inside a bubble.

A Bubbleologist at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Great Dunmow Primary School students enclosed in a giant bubble - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

The Bubbleologist at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

A Bubbleologist at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

In the afternoon, the whole school investigated the question, “Who can make the biggest bubble?"



Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow

The Primary Phase at Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow, have been learning about the importance of bees.

They created a ‘Bee Corridor’ by selling over 120 packs of wildflower seeds to the staff at the secondary school and raised £30 for a bee charity.

Students in the Primary Phase at Helena Romanes School, Great Dunmow had a ‘Rock Band Workshop' in the secondary school - Credit: Helena Romanes School

The Primary Phase visited the drama studio at the secondary school for a Rock Band Workshop led by Mr Stewart.

They played the drums, bass guitar, and electric guitar and sang into the microphones.

Their performance is on Instagram - see @hrs_primaryphase

A student from Helena Romanes School Primary Phase with a guitar in the secondary school - Credit: Helena Romanes School

Howe Green House School

At Howe Green House School in Great Hallingbury, Year 6 class had a series of challenges set by The Problem Solving Company.

Year 6 at Howe Green House School in Great Hallingbury got stuck into problem solving skills - Credit: Howe Green House School

The children had activities and challenges to complete, with the aim of promoting problem solving skills, fostering team work and boosting confidence.

They tackled Deep Sea Rescue, Toxic Waste and Sky Tower before being 'handcuffed' to their partner and having to plan their escape.

Year 6 at Howe Green House School in Great Hallingbury during their problem solving day - Credit: Howe Green House School

Year 6 at Howe Green House School in Great Hallingbury during their problem solving day - Credit: Howe Green House School

Students have also been taking part in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths activities for STEM Week.

They had a video link session with Angelique Sweep, a medical student from Sydney University, who explained what being a GP involves.

They also held a STEM Fayre to share exhibits including robotics, solar and green energy, fossils and slime with other students and parents.

STEM week at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

STEM Week at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

Experiments for STEM Week at Howe Green House School, Great Hallingbury - Credit: Howe Green House School

Secondary schools news

Joyce Frankland Academy and Saffron Walden County High School have had mock interviews organised by Rotary in Saffron Walden - Credit: Rotary in Saffron Walden

Nearly 300 Year 12 students at Saffron Walden County High School and Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport, have been taking part in mock interviews organised by Rotary in Saffron Walden.

David Riley, the Rotary lead, said students submitted their CV and were interviewed by human resource professionals in the business community.

The students were then given feedback on their CVS and performance, with suggestions on how they could improve.

The scheme has been running for over 25 years.

Janet Riley and Gill Boyden who helped with the registration of students attending mock interviews in Saffron Walden and Newport, with joint project organiser Geoff Etherington. - Credit: Rotary in Saffron Walden



