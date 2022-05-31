News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Uttlesford schools and activities

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:12 PM May 31, 2022
Updated: 4:43 PM May 31, 2022
Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Students wearing crowns

Students with their Royal crowns for their Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Students across the district have been having fun for HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Here are some of their pictures from Saffron Walden, Debden, Thaxted and Great Dunmow.

If you've been involved in an event, please get in touch.

STEM Street Party, Saffron Walden

A STEM session (science, technology, engineering, and maths) turned into a Street Party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Sixteen children took part, ranging from age two to age eight.

There were self-inflating balloons in red, white and blue, an experiment on Volcanoes, Red, White and Blue hovercrafts, dancing jingle bells and a rocket launch as the grand finale.

Saffron Walden mum Sandra Beale said: "The children enjoyed the session and it carried on for longer than the 60 minutes that I had originally planned."

Platinum Jubilee: Saffron Walden, Essex. Young scientists with balloons, bunting and experiments

A STEM street party for the Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Science experiments for children at a street party

Getting involved in science experiments at a STEM street party for the Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Science experiments at a street party for children

STEM activities at a street party for the Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Children clustered around an experiment

STEM activities at a street party for the Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

The Windmill Preschool, Thaxted

A week of celebrations has been held at The Windmill Preschool in Thaxted.

This included a street party, with families and friends joining in, and planting a Jubilee rose to commemorate the event.

Platinum Jubilee, Thaxted, Essex: Children at Windmill Preschool in paper crowns, with bunting

Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Windmill Preschool, Thaxted - Credit: Windmill Preschool

Platinum Jubilee, Thaxted, Essex: Children at tables, adults standing, bunting, crowns

Windmill Preschool, Thaxted, having fun at their Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Windmill Preschool

Great Dunmow Primary School

Each year group at Great Dunmow Primary School has studied a different decade, representing the time the Queen has reigned.

Each class took part in a Design A Throne competition, and suggested names for two corgi dogs.

The school menu was changed to reflect traditional British food.

On the last day before the holiday, the school had a street party on the playground, where the whole school had a finger buffet and sandwiches provided by Fresh Food For Now Company, with staff serving the children.

There were inflatables on the school field and a guest appearance by the Dunmow Wind Band who played while the pupils enjoyed games 'on the lawn'. 

Headteacher Mr Watts said: "It was great to see the pupils have so much fun and celebrate such a historic event.

"The staff and pupils had a week to remember and was part of our creative curriculum, trying to bring learning to life."

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Students wearing crowns

Students with their Royal crowns for their Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Two students holding two toy Corgi dogs

Great Dunmow Primary School students with two Corgi dogs the students were asked to name - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Two students with a cardboard cut-out of HM The Queen

Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Children and a teacher with a purple throne

Platinum Jubilee fun and outfits - including a royal throne - at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Student sitting on created 'throne', adult with a crown nearby

The Design A Throne competition at Great Dunmow Primary School, part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Two thrones created by school students for a contest

The Design A Throne competition at Great Dunmow Primary School for Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Children with their hands in the air

Platinum Jubilee fun at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Children with crowns, hands in air

Children having Platinum Jubilee fun at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow: Children having an alfresco meal wearing crowns

Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden

Children at St Thomas More School celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a special street party lunch.

Scones and special cakes were on the menu while the children donned crowns and tiaras.

During the afternoon the pupils took part in art activities to make Jubilee memorabilia.

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Three students wearing crowns and tiaras with a cake stand

Platinum Jubilee celebrations at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden, included scones, special cakes, crowns and tiaras - Credit: St Thomas More School

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School came together in a sea of red, white and blue to attend the "Queen's Coronation".

Miss McCarthy was crowned Queen by the Rev'd Tom Warmington, who played the Archbishop of Canterbury, and everyone sang the National Anthem.

Each year group looked at a decade of the Queen's reign during the week.

All the children then moved to the field to participate in games from each decade - which included skipping, ball, statue and running games.

They had a special English breakfast, followed by Elizabeth sponge at lunch.  

They showed off their Jubilee artwork which included the golden coach made from cardboard complete with swans and corgis.  

Other year groups had created pop art, portraits and structures made from spaghetti and marshmallows.

The youngest children made a crown and sceptre.  

Headteacher Mrs Griffiths said: "Seeing the children's faces watching the coronation, playing games, eating their special lunch and bringing their parents to see the fabulous work reminded me what education and our school is all about.

"It has been the happiest day in school since March 2020."

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Miss McCarthy crowned Queen by Red Tom Warmington

Platinum Jubilee fun at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School, with Miss McCarthy crowned Queen by the Rev'd Tom Warmington, who played the Archbishop of Canterbury - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Students waving paper flags

A sea of red, white and blue at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School to celebrate HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Children made a gold coach, with corgis and swans

A royal coach, corgis and swans made at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Artwork showing the Queen's head in colours like Andy Warhol

Artwork made by Dunmow St Mary's Primary School, possibly inspired by Andy Warhol - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Platinum Jubilee, Great Dunmow, Essex: Student artwork including a crown, sceptre and bunting

Art pieces made by students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School


Debden C of E Primary Academy

At Debden C of E Primary Academy, children dressed up in outfits representing the different decades of HM The Queen's reign.

They shared a Jubilee lunch in the playground, and the parents had an afternoon tea.

Platinum Jubilee, Debden, Essex: Children eating a meal outdoors, wearing home made crowns

Children celebrating the Platinum Jubilee at Debden C of E Primary Academy - Credit: Debden C of E Primary Academy

Platinum Jubilee, Debden, Essex: Students sharing an outdoor celebration lunch, wearing crowns

Students sharing a Platinum Jubilee lunch at Debden C of E Primary Academy - Credit: Debden C of E Primary Academy

Platinum Jubilee, Debden, Essex: Children dressed in a range of costumes representing HM The Queen's long reign

Students dressed up to represent the decade of HM The Queen's reign for the Platinum Jubilee, at Debden C of E Primary Academy - Credit: Debden C of E Primary Academy

Platinum Jubilee, Debden, Essex: Three girls sitting on a wall, wearing home made art crowns

Fun times at Debden C of E Primary Academy to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee included decorated art crowns - Credit: Debden C of E Primary Academy

Platinum Jubilee, Debden, Essex: Children in outfits representing decades of the long reign of HM The Queen

Children at Debden C of E Primary Academy in outfits representing the decades of HM The Queen's long reign for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Debden C of E Primary Academy

Platinum Jubilee, Debden, Essex: Students wearing a variety of colourful outfits, flags, bunting

Fun outfits at Debden C of E Primary Academy to celebrate HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Debden C of E Primary Academy

Platinum Jubilee, Debden, Essex: Children in a variety of outfits

Fun at Debden C of E Primary Academy for HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Debden C of E Primary Academy

Platinum Jubilee, Debden, Essex: Three girls with home made crowns, flags and bunting

Fun at Debden C of E Primary Academy for HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Debden C of E Primary Academy


Saffron Walden Nursery School

Pin the tail on the Corgi, designing crowns and having fun with red, white and blue sensory rice were some of the activities at Saffron Walden Nursery School for a Jubilee-themed afternoon.

The gardens of the nursery, on Shire Hill Industrial Estate, were decorated in bunting and London-themed cardboard vehicles. 

It was the first time parents have come into the nursery for an event since the pandemic.

They raised over £100 in donations for the nursery, which is a registered charity, to purchase new play equipment. 

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: Child eating a cupcake with blue icing, holding a flag plate

Paige tucks into a Platinum Jubilee cake at Saffron Walden Nursery School - Credit: Marina Jacklin, Saffron Walden Nursery School

Platinum Jubilee, Saffron Walden, Essex: woman holding a plate of cakes

Barbs James serves up cakes at Saffron Walden Nursery School during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations - Credit: Marina Jacklin, Saffron Walden Nursery School


