News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Saffron Walden school celebrates creative arts with activity week

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:57 AM July 6, 2021    Updated: 12:47 PM July 6, 2021
A group of children playing multi-coloured drums at R A Butler Academy, Saffron Walden

Percussion workshops, Livewire Rock and Let's Rock all helped make the week "amazing" - Credit: Supplied by R A Butler Academy

Saffron Walden schoolchildren celebrated the creative arts with a week of activities, from carnival to a Shakespearean sword fight.

Pupils at R A Butler Academy made junk percussion, watched performances by County High School dancers, and travelled to far-flung lands in a drama workshop.

Jo Cooper, deputy headteacher, said giving children the space to explore their talents is important after a year of disruption.

A classroom full of children at R A Butler Academy, Saffron Walden. One of them lunges as if carrying a dagger.

R A Butler Academy's Creative Arts Week: Shakespearean sword fights to dance troupe Tiny Tempos - Credit: Supplied by R A Butler Academy

Mrs Cooper said: "Children have not had as much opportunity over the last 18 months to take part in live creative arts events, so we wanted to make the whole week really special.

"We have been blown away by the quality of the experiences that the children have had, and the enthusiasm and joy that they brought."

You may also want to watch:

The staff at R A Butler praised "talented" parents for their performances and contributions.

Mrs Cooper added: "We all need a bit of joy during this difficult time."

Most Read

  1. 1 Stansted Airport welcomes two new airlines in travel boost
  2. 2 PM pledges to tear up covid rules including masks and distancing
  3. 3 Volunteers 'thrilled' after clothing bank awareness day
  1. 4 Newport author, 81, releases 'first and last' poetry collection
  2. 5 'This has been one of the most difficult decisions' - Essex fire chief
  3. 6 Spitfires and more at IWM Duxford's behind the scenes themed flying day
  4. 7 Saffron Striders impress at variety of events
  5. 8 RAF Lakenheath apologises for noise near Stansted
  6. 9 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
  7. 10 Fresh claims of sexism and skulduggery as recording of council meeting released
Education
Arts & Culture
Music
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A group of people standing in a doorway: Opposition councillors at Uttlesford

Uttlesford District Council | Updated

Council accused of 'skulduggery' but win in No Confidence vote

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Members of the Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership in Debden

Farming

New campaign aims to reach every farm in Uttlesford

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A council meeting chamber

This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on July 1, 2021

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A scarecrow is on a deckchair, holding an ice cream. A sign: "Costa del Chrishall"

Gallery

Scarecrows visit the Costa del Chrishall for a second year running

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon