Saffron Walden school celebrates creative arts with activity week
Saffron Walden schoolchildren celebrated the creative arts with a week of activities, from carnival to a Shakespearean sword fight.
Pupils at R A Butler Academy made junk percussion, watched performances by County High School dancers, and travelled to far-flung lands in a drama workshop.
Jo Cooper, deputy headteacher, said giving children the space to explore their talents is important after a year of disruption.
Mrs Cooper said: "Children have not had as much opportunity over the last 18 months to take part in live creative arts events, so we wanted to make the whole week really special.
"We have been blown away by the quality of the experiences that the children have had, and the enthusiasm and joy that they brought."
The staff at R A Butler praised "talented" parents for their performances and contributions.
Mrs Cooper added: "We all need a bit of joy during this difficult time."
