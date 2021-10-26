Food collection and seasonal songs at R A Butler's harvest festival
- Credit: R A Butler Academy
Children at R A Butler Academy celebrated the autumn season with their very own harvest festival.
The three reception classes at the school shared an autumn poem.
Each class sang a seasonal song, and a collection was held for the Uttlesford Foodbank, which is based in Saffron Walden.
Izzy Aiken, Early Years lead, said: "We are so impressed with how well the children performed, particularly as many of them have never had the opportunity to take part in a live performance.
"They sang beautifully and were wonderfully confident with their poetry recital."
Izzy added that families with children in classes throughout the school contributed to the foodbank collection.
She said: "We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our families, some of whom bought whole bags of produce in.
"I would like to say thank you to our whole school community for supporting this vital local initiative."