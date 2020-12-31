News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Radwinter students and families help others

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:39 PM December 31, 2020   
Children with boxes of food near car

Radwinter Primary School with donations for the foodbank - Credit: Supplied

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School supported Uttlesford Foodbank this year by organising a reverse advent calendar.

Staff were overwhelmed by the generosity of families who donated many items.

These were delivered to the foodbank in time to help them with Christmas parcels.

A school spokesman said: “This venture was the children’s idea – they wanted to help make a difference at Christmas and support a worthy cause. They were thrilled to see the boxes laden with food as they were dispatched!”

