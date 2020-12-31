Radwinter students and families help others
Published: 1:39 PM December 31, 2020
- Credit: Supplied
Pupils at Radwinter Primary School supported Uttlesford Foodbank this year by organising a reverse advent calendar.
Staff were overwhelmed by the generosity of families who donated many items.
These were delivered to the foodbank in time to help them with Christmas parcels.
A school spokesman said: “This venture was the children’s idea – they wanted to help make a difference at Christmas and support a worthy cause. They were thrilled to see the boxes laden with food as they were dispatched!”