Band on the Run! Radwinter pupils make music with free brass lessons

Band on the Run: Radwinter Primary School pupils will create some music over eight weeks with free brass lessons - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School will receive free brass lessons for eight weeks.

The school's annual Band on the Run programme has begun, giving Year 4 pupils the chance to try out a musical instrument free of charge.

The children were given their instruments on Friday, January 21 and tried playing a few notes.

They also learnt how to handle the instruments, put them together, and how to hold a note for four beats.

Radwinter Primary School students get free brass lessons for eight weeks - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

The teacher said: "They thoroughly enjoyed their session on Friday.

"We will work with music teacher Mr Wilson over the next eight weeks to create some music!"

Band on the Run was designed to give children practical experience with musical instruments in class.

Once the project has finished, the school invites pupils will continue learning with Mr Wilson.