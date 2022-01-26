News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Band on the Run! Radwinter pupils make music with free brass lessons

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM January 26, 2022
Pupils play trumpets and brass instruments in class at Radwinter Primary School, Essex

Band on the Run: Radwinter Primary School pupils will create some music over eight weeks with free brass lessons - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School will receive free brass lessons for eight weeks.

The school's annual Band on the Run programme has begun, giving Year 4 pupils the chance to try out a musical instrument free of charge.

The children were given their instruments on Friday, January 21 and tried playing a few notes.

They also learnt how to handle the instruments, put them together, and how to hold a note for four beats.

Radwinter Primary School pupils in a free brass lesson

Radwinter Primary School students get free brass lessons for eight weeks - Credit: Radwinter CofE Primary School

The teacher said: "They thoroughly enjoyed their session on Friday.

"We will work with music teacher Mr Wilson over the next eight weeks to create some music!"

Band on the Run was designed to give children practical experience with musical instruments in class.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to ease congestion at M11 junction 8 gets underway
  2. 2 Sir Tom Jones to play Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden
  3. 3 Road building not the answer to Essex's transport woes, says campaigner
  1. 4 Driver shortage leaves Walden pupil without school transport
  2. 5 In pictures: Burns Night at Walden's The Railway Arms
  3. 6 Solar farm planning application near Thaxted
  4. 7 Suspected crowbar assault leaves Stansted driver with serious injuries
  5. 8 Fake Dyson Airwrap and Primark baby toy among recent recalled items
  6. 9 Saffron Striders enjoy home leg of inter-club cross-country championship
  7. 10 Experience University of Cambridge Museums' free Twilight with the Museums sleepover at home

Once the project has finished, the school invites pupils will continue learning with Mr Wilson.

Education News
Music
Uttlesford News
Saffron Walden News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saffron Walden Market Square, Essex with people seated enjoying refreshments

Saffron Walden Town Council

Consultation on traffic in Walden's Market Square ends on Monday

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Church Road, in Great Hallingbury

Uttlesford District Council

Plans for 18 houses in Countryside Protection Zone near Stansted Airport

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Essex Police image of two men they want to speak to, Tesco, Saffron Walden, Essex

Essex Police

Police appeals into two Uttlesford incidents

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Protesters from the Green Party voice their opposition to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in Saffron Walden

UK Government | Updated

Proposed law which sparked Saffron Walden protests suffers House of...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon