Radwinter Primary School pupils celebrated NSPCC's Number Day 2022, to support the charity's work to prevent children from harm - Credit: Radwinter Primary School/Archant

A school near Saffron Walden has celebrated the NSPCC's Number Day.

Radwinter Primary School pupils took part in number-themed activities and learnt about the work of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Number Day began with a "come and play" game session, where children brought in games from home to play with friends and visiting family members.

Hedgehog and Squirrel classes explored maths through stories.

Owl class used their measuring and converting skills to create skeleton artwork.

Kingfisher class used their multiplication skills in music rehearsals.

Swallow class used their budgeting and estimating skills to design a theme park.

A school representative said: "It was a fantastic day of fun-filled maths!"

Money raised nationally on Number Day will go towards the NSPCC's Speak Out Stay Safe scheme to help children understand abuse and what to do if they are worried.