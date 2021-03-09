Published: 5:00 PM March 9, 2021

Geoff Etherington of the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden - Credit: supplied

For over 40 years the Rotary Club of Saffron Walden has held mock interviews for students from local schools.

When this year's Covid restrictions meant the usual face-to-face interviews had to be cancelled, the club found another way forward.

Rotary club member Geoff Etherington, one of the interview organisers said: “We know how invaluable a good CV is in starting a career.

“As an alternative to interviews, students prepared their CVs, which were then reviewed by a team of Rotarians and local business volunteers.”

Over 240 Year 12 students from Saffron Walden County High School took part in the CV appraisal exercise and gained comprehensive feedback.

You may also want to watch:

They will have an opportunity to take part in an online video meeting with an interviewer before the end of the summer term.

Mr Etherington expressed the club’s thanks to all those who had taken part in the event to make it such a success.

Another youth initiative supported by the local Rotary Club is the Rotary Young Environmentalist Competition.

This aims to encourage young people to interact with the environment and address serious environmental issues.

The club’s Youth Activities lead, Richard Luckes said the competition is open to young people from aged eight to 17. The closing date is April 30, 2021. Email enquiries@rotary-sw.org for further information.