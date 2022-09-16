Schools may have to make 'unpalatable decisions' due to funding crisis
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Saffron Academy Trust has written to parents and carers to warn that schools may have to find ways to cut costs due to a sizeable funding shortfall.
Caroline Derbyshire, CEO of Saffron Academy Trust - which includes Saffron Walden County High School, Katherine Semar Junior and Infant School, RA Butler Infant and Junior Academy and Helena Romanes School - explained the "concerning" position of school budgets due to escalating gas and electricity bills.
She wrote: "When Saffron Academy Trust (SAT) set its budget in July for its nine schools, it based it on the professional advice we were then given about anticipated increases in salaries and utility costs.
"Whilst most of our gas contracts are fixed for another year this is not the case for electricity and these in particular are anticipated to be twice what we budgeted for! None of this additional cost appears to be funded.
"Schools and trusts have been left to manage the ever-worsening situation without help. A conservative estimate suggests the additional costs for SAT will be £1.2 million higher than they were when we set the budget."
As schools are treated as businesses, they have no subsidies or financial support to meet these costs.
Caroline added: "Unless the Government addresses this sizeable funding shortfall immediately schools across the country, including our own, will have no option but to make unpalatable decisions about cutting some of the rich provision that we make available.
Most Read
- 1 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
- 2 Audley End Estate worker with stage 4 cancer raised thousands for charity
- 3 Uttlesford Local Plan delayed for a second time
- 4 Schools may have to make 'unpalatable decisions' due to funding crisis
- 5 Fundraiser to walk 10 million steps for Prostate Cancer UK
- 6 Tension behind council’s Stansted Airport expansion refusal
- 7 Further details of the Queen's funeral released
- 8 From food to flags: All the banned items at the Queen's lying in state
- 9 Essex music therapy groups looking for participants living with dementia
- 10 Referendum to take place on Saffron Walden Neighbourhood Plan
"This could include limiting the use of heating during the winter, increasing class sizes, reducing staff and asking parents for voluntary contributions to pay for resources.
"These measures are the very last things that any school leader wishes to impose because they may impact on the quality of education that we offer to your children and place extra financial burden on you at the worst possible time."
The trust is urging parents to make their voices heard, and use their influence to help schools gain additional financial support from the government.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to write to their MPs and use social media posts to help raise the issue and pressure the Government to take action.