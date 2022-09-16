Schools may have to make 'unpalatable decisions' due to funding crisis

Saffron Academy Trust has written to parents and carers to warn that schools may have to find ways to cut costs due to a sizeable funding shortfall.

Caroline Derbyshire, CEO of Saffron Academy Trust - which includes Saffron Walden County High School, Katherine Semar Junior and Infant School, RA Butler Infant and Junior Academy and Helena Romanes School - explained the "concerning" position of school budgets due to escalating gas and electricity bills.

Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow is part of Saffron Academy Trust - Credit: Archant

She wrote: "When Saffron Academy Trust (SAT) set its budget in July for its nine schools, it based it on the professional advice we were then given about anticipated increases in salaries and utility costs.

"Whilst most of our gas contracts are fixed for another year this is not the case for electricity and these in particular are anticipated to be twice what we budgeted for! None of this additional cost appears to be funded.

"Schools and trusts have been left to manage the ever-worsening situation without help. A conservative estimate suggests the additional costs for SAT will be £1.2 million higher than they were when we set the budget."

As schools are treated as businesses, they have no subsidies or financial support to meet these costs.

Caroline added: "Unless the Government addresses this sizeable funding shortfall immediately schools across the country, including our own, will have no option but to make unpalatable decisions about cutting some of the rich provision that we make available.

"This could include limiting the use of heating during the winter, increasing class sizes, reducing staff and asking parents for voluntary contributions to pay for resources.

"These measures are the very last things that any school leader wishes to impose because they may impact on the quality of education that we offer to your children and place extra financial burden on you at the worst possible time."

The trust is urging parents to make their voices heard, and use their influence to help schools gain additional financial support from the government.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to write to their MPs and use social media posts to help raise the issue and pressure the Government to take action.