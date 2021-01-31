Saffron Walden Museum to launch new website supporting learning

Published: 10:00 AM January 31, 2021

Saffron Walden Museum is set to launch a new website to support home learning - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Saffron Walden Museum is launching a new website to support learning during the pandemic and beyond.

Initially, three sessions will be available: Prehistory hunters, Fantastic fossils and Adaptions, with more being added each week.

Charlotte Pratt, the museum’s learning and outreach officer, said “We are committed to delivering quality learning resources to support home learning as well as keeping children entertained while at home.

“It will not only support home learning, but will also support teachers, groups and individuals of all ages who want to explore our collections, and learning and outreach services.”

Saffron Walden Museum’s Learning Hub will be launched on Friday, February 5.

The learning hub can be accessed from the museum website, at www.saffronwaldenmuseum.org.

Museum staff are aiming to make the resources as useful as possible, so if there is a resource you need or would like to see, please email cpratt@uttlesford.gov.uk with ideas and comments.