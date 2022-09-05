Pop-up English school for Ukrainian refugees starts up again

A pop-up school which teaches English to Ukrainian refugees is ready to start again for a new term.

The lessons start on Wednesday, September 14, and are held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from 6pm to 7pm at Saffron Walden County High School.

The school is looking forward to welcoming back those who attended last term, as well as inviting any newcomers to turn up.

There are groups for beginners, intermediates, and advanced English speakers, and the lessons are all taught by qualified language teachers and run by volunteers. The group is also supported by the Round Table and Rotary clubs.

They are on the lookout for extra helpers - anyone who is free on any of those days who is either a TEFL or language teacher, or who would like to help with the general running of the school by taking the register and helping students, is asked to contact Nicola McCahill at nicmccahill@gmail.com.