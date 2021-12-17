Gallery
Your pictures: Christmas events for Walden school students
- Credit: RA Butler Academy
Schools have been busy in the run up to Christmas. Here's a roundup of their activities.
RA Butler Academy
Spirit of Christmas
RA Butler Academy pupils were among the schools taking part in Saffron Walden Choral Society's "Spirit of Christmas" event at St Mary’s Church.
RA Butler Academy’s choir sang Feliz Navidad.
All choirs performed Sing We Noel, Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful, and finished with the ensemble Spirit of Christmas.
Dress The Head Day
The children were asked to cast their vote for Mrs Vincent to wear an elf, Christmas pudding or Brussels sprout costume.
The sprout won!
While the children wore their Christmas jumpers, Mrs Vincent wore her sprout costume with pride.
These efforts raised over £380 for Save the Children.
Festive productions
The school had three different festive productions on the last day of term as part of their actions as a UNICEF Rights Respecting School, taking practical steps to support global goals.
Year 1’s production was of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and was their first live performance at RAB.
Lights...Camel...Action by Year 2 was fully of catchy tunes and some great dance moves.
And the children in Reception’s first nativity play was A Miracle in Town.
Thank you hampers
Some Year 6 children delivered Thank You hampers to Highfields Nursing Home and Stanley Wilson Lodge.
Headteacher Mrs Vincent said: “We’ve had a lot of fun with our Christmas celebrations but we also wanted to think of others.
"This was a way for our children to show their gratitude and appreciated for the carers in our community and all the hard work they do for the most vulnerable in our community."
Radwinter C of E Primary School
Santa Dash
Radwinter Primary School took part in a Santa Dash.
The children all wore something red and completed 'Laps to Lapland' around the school site.
Festive tunes were played and the children walked, jogged and ran in this fun event designed to promote physical activity and exercise.
Christmas cards
The children of Kingfisher class made Christmas cards for the residents of local care homes.
After learning about how some people can experience Christmas differently, they wanted to perform an act of kindness for the community and bring cheer.
Christmas jumper day
Children wore their Christmas Jumpers to school and raised over £150 for Save the Children.
Nativity production
Children enjoyed taking part in the Nativity, which will be shown to parent’s via a video.