Your pictures: Christmas events for Walden school students

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 10:31 AM December 17, 2021
RA Butler Academy's choir taking part in Spirit of Christmas in St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

RA Butler Academy's choir taking part in Spirit of Christmas in St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden - Credit: RA Butler Academy

Schools have been busy in the run up to Christmas. Here's a roundup of their activities.

RA Butler Academy

Spirit of Christmas

RA Butler Academy pupils were among the schools taking part in Saffron Walden Choral Society's "Spirit of Christmas" event at St Mary’s Church.

RA Butler Academy’s choir sang Feliz Navidad.

All choirs performed Sing We Noel, Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful, and finished with the ensemble Spirit of Christmas.


Dress The Head Day

Mrs Vincent at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden, dressed in a Brussels sprout costume

She's a good sport... or should that be good sprout? Headteacher Mrs Vincent at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden, in a Brussels sprout costume. - Credit: RA Butler Academy

RA Butler Academy children in Christmas jumpers, headteacher in a Brussels sprout costume, Saffron Walden

RA Butler Academy children in Saffron Walden wore their Christmas Jumpers while headteacher Mrs Vincent wore her Brussels sprout costume with pride. - Credit: RA Butler Academy

The children were asked to cast their vote for Mrs Vincent to wear an elf, Christmas pudding or Brussels sprout costume.

The sprout won!

While the children wore their Christmas jumpers, Mrs Vincent wore her sprout costume with pride.

These efforts raised over £380 for Save the Children.


Festive productions

The school had three different festive productions on the last day of term as part of their actions as a UNICEF Rights Respecting School, taking practical steps to support global goals.

Year 1’s production was of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and was their first live performance at RAB.

Lights...Camel...Action by Year 2 was fully of catchy tunes and some great dance moves.

And the children in Reception’s first nativity play was A Miracle in Town.

RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden: children dressed up for their Reception class nativity performance

Reception's Nativity performance at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden - Credit: RA Butler Academy

Five children dressed up for a school production of Lights, Camel, Action at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden, Essex

Children in Lights, Camel, Action at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden - Credit: RA Butler Academy


Thank you hampers

Some Year 6 children delivered Thank You hampers to Highfields Nursing Home and Stanley Wilson Lodge.

A young girl handing over a large card saying Thank You to staff at Stanley Wilson Lodge, Saffron Walden

Year 6 students at RA Butler Academy delivered a thank you card and hamper to Stanley Wilson Lodge care home, Saffron Walden. - Credit: RA Butler Academy

RA Butler Academy Year 6 children delivered a Thank You hamper and card to Highfield Care Home, Saffron Walden

RA Butler Academy Year 6 children delivered a Thank You hamper and card to Highfield Care Home, Saffron Walden - Credit: RA Butler Academy

Headteacher Mrs Vincent said: “We’ve had a lot of fun with our Christmas celebrations but we also wanted to think of others.

"This was a way for our children to show their gratitude and appreciated for the carers in our community and all the hard work they do for the most vulnerable in our community."



Radwinter C of E Primary School

Santa Dash 

Radwinter Primary School took part in a Santa Dash.

The children all wore something red and completed 'Laps to Lapland' around the school site. 

Festive tunes were played and the children walked, jogged and ran in this fun event designed to promote physical activity and exercise.

Squirrel class at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, in their Santa Dash outfits

Squirrel class at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, in their Santa Dash outfits - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Four children wearing Christmas outfits, Radwinter Church of England Primary School, Saffron Walden Essex

Members of Owl Class at Radwinter Primary School, in their Christmas outfits for the Santa Dash - Credit: Radwinter Church of England Primary School

Five children wearing red Christmas jumpers, Radwinter Church of England Primary School, Water Lane, Saffron Walden, Essex

Christmas jumpers for Kingfisher class at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden - Credit: Radwinter C of E Primary School

Seven students wearing Christmas tops and hats, Radwinter C of E Primary School, Water Lane, Saffron Walden, Essex

Students from Swallow Class at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden - Credit: Radwinter C of E Primary School


Christmas cards

The children of Kingfisher class made Christmas cards for the residents of local care homes.

After learning about how some people can experience Christmas differently, they wanted to perform an act of kindness for the community and bring cheer. 

Kingfisher class at Radwinter Primary School have made Christmas cards for the residents of local care homes.

Kingfisher class at Radwinter Primary School made Christmas cards for the residents of local care homes. - Credit: Radwinter Primary School


Christmas jumper day

Children wore their Christmas Jumpers to school and raised over £150 for Save the Children.

Children wearing Christmas jumpers, Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, Essex

Radwinter Primary School children wore their Christmas jumpers to school and raised over £150 for Save the Children. - Credit: Radwinter Primary School


Nativity production

Children enjoyed taking part in the Nativity, which will be shown to parent’s via a video.

Radwinter Primary School children taking part in the Nativity, Saffron Walden, Essex

Radwinter Primary School children taking part in the Nativity, which will be shown to parent’s via video - Credit: Radwinter Primary School


