The latest news from schools in Saffron Walden:
New books
Students at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden, have been stamping new books with the school's address.
They raised over £17,000 last summer by running laps round the school field. The funds have meant new books for the library and all the classrooms.
Books have been arriving at the school on a daily basis, many supplied by Hart's Books.
Headteacher Emma Vincent said: “All those books mean a lot of stamping with the school’s address.
“We had a team of willing Happy Stamper volunteers, who had a great time wielding the school stamp.
"We are completely thrilled to be providing a huge range of fiction and non-fiction books for all the year groups.
"We were completely overwhelmed by the generosity of our families during our sponsored event.
"Thank you to everyone who is enabled us to purchase these lovely books.”
Victorian school day
Radwinter Primary School's Swallow class held a Victorian school day.
After morning assembly where they sang hymns, students had morning 'drill' in the playground before they went back into class to recite monarchs, read and write the Lord's Prayer and National Anthem and read from the Bible.
A Victorian play time was followed by reciting times tables, calculations on an abacus, and reciting the properties of 3D shapes.
The music lesson was singing, followed by needlework for the girls and woodwork and gardening for the boys.
A school spokesperson said: "The children have learned a lot about what school would have been like during the Victorian era but have come to the conclusion that school is better nowadays and were very pleased not to have the cane or Dunce's hat!"