News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Students given practical insight through Walden dissection day

Logo Icon

Saffron Walden County High School

Published: 12:00 PM August 25, 2021   
Students in Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden, Essex, at the Med-Soc event, wearing blue hairnets and white coats

Students learning at the Med-Soc event at Saffron Hall - Credit: SWCHS

Nationally acclaimed human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team led a dissection event at Saffron Hall, helping students interested in medicine and veterinary courses gain a hands-on insight.

Some of the students from Saffron Walden County High School were able to attend and benefitted from discovering the intricate workings of the human body.

The students enjoyed listening to some of the more technical aspects of the day and were very focused during the dissection demonstration, before completing their own dissection on pig specimens with precision and skill.

Through the Med-Soc event they were able to handle specimens that are not part of the curriculum, which helps them prepare for their applications in a range of healthcare professions.

Students at the Med-Soc event, Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden, Essex

Students attending the Med-Soc event in Saffron Hall - Credit: SWCHS

Med-Soc is aimed at students aged 14 plus, and is currently on tour across England with dates through to November.

Information about what the day includes is online at https://www.med-soc.co.uk/ 


You may also want to watch:

Saffron Walden County High School
Education News
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Van Morrison at Heritage Live, Audley End House. Photo: © Celia Bartlett

Music | Gallery

Pictures of Van Morrison's Heritage Live concert at Audley End

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington with Ashley Stowell and the Commendation

Travel

Bravery and quick thinking saved man's life after M11 collision

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Boy George of Culture Club playing Heritage Live at Audley End. Photo: © Celia Bartlett

Music | Gallery

A 'magical' night with Boy George and Culture Club at Audley End

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Young girls in pink outfits in Tiny Tempos group performing at Newport village fete, Essex

Pets | Gallery

Are you in this photo gallery? Fun at Newport village fete 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon