Published: 12:00 PM August 25, 2021

Nationally acclaimed human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team led a dissection event at Saffron Hall, helping students interested in medicine and veterinary courses gain a hands-on insight.

Some of the students from Saffron Walden County High School were able to attend and benefitted from discovering the intricate workings of the human body.

The students enjoyed listening to some of the more technical aspects of the day and were very focused during the dissection demonstration, before completing their own dissection on pig specimens with precision and skill.

Through the Med-Soc event they were able to handle specimens that are not part of the curriculum, which helps them prepare for their applications in a range of healthcare professions.

Students attending the Med-Soc event in Saffron Hall - Credit: SWCHS

Med-Soc is aimed at students aged 14 plus, and is currently on tour across England with dates through to November.

Information about what the day includes is online at https://www.med-soc.co.uk/



