Students share their views on school curriculum

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM May 14, 2021   
A group of Year 9 students from Saffron Walden County High School attended an online conference

A group of Year 9 students from Saffron Walden County High School attended an online conference hosted by the Petitions Committee on behalf of Parliament. - Credit: SWCHS

A group of Year 9 students from Saffron Walden County High School shared their views about diversity in their curriculum and how it can be improved further. 

The online conference was hosted by the Petitions Committee on behalf of Parliament.

The students had conducted a survey of their peers.

Students said they enjoyed learning about the experiences of black people in Britain in History, reading texts from authors such as Maya Angelou in English and learning about different religions in RPE.

However, they also considered how the national curriculum can be improved to become more representative of modern Britain.    

Jacob Roshamzamir said: "It was scary presenting to such important people, but it was great to share our views. It was also really interesting to hear other students’ experiences from other parts of Britain."  

Amy Kennedy, who hosted the event at SWCHS said: "The students were excellent, and it was exciting to be part of such an important project."

