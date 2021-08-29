News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Learn about U3A via the pop-up stall at Walden's Jubilee Gardens

Saffron Walden U3A

Published: 5:00 PM August 29, 2021   
Saffron Walden U3A members

Saffron Walden U3A members - Credit: Saffron Walden U3A

Saffron Walden U3A has kept going through the pandemic, and has a range of activities coming up.

The group hopes to return to monthly meetings, the first being on Monday, September 20 at 2.30pm at Saffron Walden Bowling Club.

They will have a pop-up stall in Jubilee Gardens on Tuesday, September 7 from 10am to 1pm, with SW'ukes ukulele band and the u3a Harmony Choir providing entertainment on the bandstand.

The educational and social charity offers a wide range of opportunities for those  no longer in full-time employment but who wish to keep active.

These include dancing, mah-jong, singing, keeping fit, philosophy, historic churches or outings and theatre trips. 

Saffron Walden U3A has a long history. It was the first U3A to be set up in Essex in 1983.

See www.saffronwaldenu3a.org.uk to find a full list of activities, membership information and a list of committee members. New members are welcome. 


