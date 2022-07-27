Year 6 pupils bid fun-filled farewell to primary school

Year 6 pupils dressed up as LEGO figures for the fancy dress leavers disco at R A Butler Academy - Credit: R A Butler Academy

The Year 6 pupils at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden took part in an action-packed programme of fun activities as they said goodbye to primary school.

Year 6 pupils from R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden went on an action-packed trip to Bawdsey Manor - Credit: R A Butler Academy

The children enjoyed sunny weather on their residential trip to Bawdsey Manor, with high rope challenges, survival skills and trips to the beach. They also took part in the annual water afternoon organised by Sports Lead Mr Smith.

Year 6 pupils said goodbye to R A Butler Academy with a water afternoon - Credit: R A Butler Academy

To mark the end of term, the PTA arranged a fancy dress leavers disco. Children came up with creative costumes including rock, paper, scissors and LEGO figures.

Pupils dressed up as rock, paper, scissors for the fancy dress leavers disco - Credit: R A Butler Academy

The children also performed their production, which was a journey through their time at the school, and parents were invited to a leavers' coffee afternoon.

The Year 6 production at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden - Credit: R A Butler Academy

Headteacher Emma Vincent said: "We are so proud of all these children have achieved in their time with us and we wish them all the very best as they start this new chapter of their lives."