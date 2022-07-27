Year 6 pupils bid fun-filled farewell to primary school
- Credit: R A Butler Academy
The Year 6 pupils at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden took part in an action-packed programme of fun activities as they said goodbye to primary school.
The children enjoyed sunny weather on their residential trip to Bawdsey Manor, with high rope challenges, survival skills and trips to the beach. They also took part in the annual water afternoon organised by Sports Lead Mr Smith.
To mark the end of term, the PTA arranged a fancy dress leavers disco. Children came up with creative costumes including rock, paper, scissors and LEGO figures.
The children also performed their production, which was a journey through their time at the school, and parents were invited to a leavers' coffee afternoon.
Headteacher Emma Vincent said: "We are so proud of all these children have achieved in their time with us and we wish them all the very best as they start this new chapter of their lives."