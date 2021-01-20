Published: 5:00 PM January 20, 2021

Enjoying the wet weather while taking part in the Gain The Miles challenge - Credit: R A Butler Academy

Over 200 families have signed up to a challenge to clock up miles through walking, cycling and running.

R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden wanted to keep the school community connected and getting exercise during lockdown.

Gain The Miles has been devised by school sports coordinator Mr Smith.

Children can earn House Points for distances covered, with Leader Board places also available.

Mr Smith said: “With children of my own, I know how important it is for them to get some fresh air and exercise every day.

“It isn’t always easy to get them out particularly if it is cold, dark and wet but they love earning House Points and it is a great way to encourage children to leave the confines of lockdown.

"It is particularly good to see that our children haven’t let the rain and puddles hold them back. In fact, it seems to have added to the fun!“

