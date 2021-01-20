News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Families take part in Gain the Miles challenge

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM January 20, 2021   
girl outside

Enjoying the wet weather while taking part in the Gain The Miles challenge - Credit: R A Butler Academy

Over 200 families have signed up to a challenge to clock up miles through walking, cycling and running.

R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden wanted to keep the school community connected and getting exercise during lockdown.

Gain The Miles has been devised by school sports coordinator Mr Smith. 

Children can earn House Points for distances covered, with Leader Board places also available.

Mr Smith said: “With children of my own, I know how important it is for them to get some fresh air and exercise every day.

You may also want to watch:

“It isn’t always easy to get them out particularly if it is cold, dark and wet but they love earning House Points and it is a great way to encourage children to leave the confines of lockdown.

"It is particularly good to see that our children haven’t let the rain and puddles hold them back. In fact, it seems to have added to the fun!“

man and boy standing outside

Families enjoying the wet weather while taking part in RA Butler Academy's Gain The Miles challenge - Credit: R A Butler Academy



Most Read

  1. 1 Stop Stansted Expansion accused of leading council 'over the cliff'
  2. 2 Sam Smith to headline charity festival fundraising to fight food poverty
  3. 3 Historic structures on Uttlesford heritage list
  1. 4 Two Covid swab kit sites open in Uttlesford
  2. 5 Anti flooding solutions being created for outside Newport
  3. 6 Essex County Council to discuss council tax increase of up to £40
  4. 7 Law firm gains Customer Service Excellence award
  5. 8 Campaign seeks free products in Uttlesford's public buildings
  6. 9 Thaxted Rangers boosted by Co-op donation
  7. 10 Covid vaccinations given at the Lord Butler
Education News
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex | Updated

Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Covid survival rates in Essex are among worst in country

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Fire Service door to door visits after fatal fire

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service | Gallery

Man dies in 'unexplained' house fire

Andra Maciuca​

Author Picture Icon