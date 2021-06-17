News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

Fun raises cash for school books

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM June 17, 2021   
Year 3 pupils at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden

Year 3 pupils at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden, having taken part in the fundraiser - Credit: R A Butler Academy

There was a carnival-like atmosphere for a sponsored event to raise cash for non-fiction books for the library and all classrooms at RA Butler Academy.

Children were in multi-coloured clothing and the field was covered in rainbow coloured balloons for the PTA's Run the Country challenge.

Year 1 pupils at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden having fun

Year 1 pupils at RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden having fun - Credit: R A Butler Academy

The pupils attending the school on South Road, Saffron Walden were asked to run the 874 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Each year group smashed their target and by the end had covered 1,635 miles. Adding in staff totals they ran from Land’s End to John O’Groats and back.

PTA chair Luciana Kavanagh said: “The day has been so much fun. It has been brilliant to see how much the children have encouraged each other on the way round.”

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Emma Vincent added: “It was a truly special day. The staff and children threw themselves in with such enthusiasm."

Most Read

  1. 1 New M11 junction hits 'major milestone'
  2. 2 'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate
  3. 3 Yellow weather warning as thunder and rain forecast
  1. 4 Thousands waiting for hospital treatment in Essex
  2. 5 District council seeks High Court challenge on Stansted expansion
  3. 6 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
  4. 7 Linton pupils join 362,000-strong school choir
  5. 8 Tools collection is a huge success
  6. 9 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues
  7. 10 St Mary's Church bell rings to remember Grenfell victims
Education
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fox and Hounds, Clavering.

Events

Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A man holds a microphone on stage. The stage is lit up blue.

Comedy

A Big Deal for Fairycroft House as comedy club makes comeback

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The proposed hotel design. Photo: South Cambridgeshire District Council.

IWM Duxford

Council votes again on Duxford hotel plans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Edward Hatfield and Richard Hatfield at work in the Slade.

Environment News

Group has been 'Balsam bashing' along the Slade

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon