Fun raises cash for school books
- Credit: R A Butler Academy
There was a carnival-like atmosphere for a sponsored event to raise cash for non-fiction books for the library and all classrooms at RA Butler Academy.
Children were in multi-coloured clothing and the field was covered in rainbow coloured balloons for the PTA's Run the Country challenge.
The pupils attending the school on South Road, Saffron Walden were asked to run the 874 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
Each year group smashed their target and by the end had covered 1,635 miles. Adding in staff totals they ran from Land’s End to John O’Groats and back.
PTA chair Luciana Kavanagh said: “The day has been so much fun. It has been brilliant to see how much the children have encouraged each other on the way round.”
Headteacher Emma Vincent added: “It was a truly special day. The staff and children threw themselves in with such enthusiasm."
