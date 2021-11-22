Gallery

These are your pictures from this year's BBC Children in Need.

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School

At St Thomas More in Saffron Walden everyone dressed up and the Year 6 House Captains designed and ran fun activities. They raised £400 for this special cause.

Debden Primary Academy

Debden Primary Academy students dressed in their best spotty Pudsey gear and headed off for whole school ramble around Debden village.

Afterwards, joined by their parents, they headed to the school hall for a mug of hot chocolate and a spotty cupcake, made by cook Mrs Andrew.

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Pupils at Dunmow St Mary's raised £825 for Children in Need on Friday.

A Pudsey bear raffle proved very popular and two lucky winners took home the iconic cuddly toy.

Further donations were raised as part of a non-uniform day where children were encouraged to go dotty or wear yellow to show their support for the cause.

The school said they want to send a huge thank you to families for their generosity.

Great Dunmow Primary School

Students got dressed up and the fun included a Chocolate Challenge which was held in the school hall.

The pupils had an opportunity while blindfolded to guess the chocolate and an opportunity to 'pie' the teacher if they guessed the chocolate bar incorrectly.

Headteacher Mr Watts said it was great fun and raised over £800 for Children in Need in the process.

