In pictures: Uttlesford takes part in BBC Children in Need 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:33 PM November 22, 2021
Children at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden, Essex supporting BBC Children in Need 2021

Children at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden, supporting BBC Children in Need 2021 - Credit: St Thomas More School

These are your pictures from this year's BBC Children in Need.

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School

At St Thomas More in Saffron Walden everyone dressed up and the Year 6 House Captains designed and ran fun activities. They raised £400 for this special cause.

Students at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden, Essex with Pudsey cutouts in the background for Children in Need 2021

Students at St Thomas More School in Saffron Walden took part in Children in Need 2021 - Credit: St Thomas More School

Children at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden, Essex supporting BBC Children in Need 2021

Children at St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden, supporting BBC Children in Need 2021 - Credit: St Thomas More School


Debden Primary Academy

Debden Primary Academy students dressed in their best spotty Pudsey gear and headed off for whole school ramble around Debden village.

Afterwards, joined by their parents, they headed to the school hall for a mug of hot chocolate and a spotty cupcake, made by cook Mrs Andrew.

Students, some wearing Pudsey outfits, from Debden Primary Academy, Essex, raising money for BBC Children In Need

Debden Primary Academy has taken part in a whole school ramble for BBC Children In Need - Credit: Debden Primary Academy

Spotty cupcakes for children at Debden Primary Academy, Essex, after fundraising for BBC Children In Need

Spotty cupcakes for children at Debden Primary Academy who have taken part in a whole school ramble for BBC Children in Need. - Credit: Debden Primary Academy


Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Pupils at Dunmow St Mary's raised £825 for Children in Need on Friday.

A Pudsey bear raffle proved very popular and two lucky winners took home the iconic cuddly toy.

Further donations were raised as part of a non-uniform day where children were encouraged to go dotty or wear yellow to show their support for the cause.

The school said they want to send a huge thank you to families for their generosity.

Key Stage 1 students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School dressed up for Children in Need 2021

Key Stage 1 students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School dressed up for Children in Need 2021 - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School

Key Stage 2 students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School having fun during Children in Need 2021

Key Stage 2 students at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School having fun during Children in Need 2021 - Credit: Dunmow St Mary's Primary School


Great Dunmow Primary School

Students got dressed up and the fun included a Chocolate Challenge which was held in the school hall.

The pupils had an opportunity while blindfolded to guess the chocolate and an opportunity to 'pie' the teacher if they guessed the chocolate bar incorrectly.

Headteacher Mr Watts said it was great fun and raised over £800 for Children in Need in the process. 

Great Dunmow Primary School students assembled in the hall for Children in Need 2021 and the chocolate challenge

Great Dunmow Primary School students assembled in the hall for Children in Need 2021 and the chocolate challenge - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Children in hall for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Great Dunmow Primary School having fun for Children in Need 2021 - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

The Chocolate Challenge at Great Dunmow Primary School for Children in Need 2021

The Chocolate Challenge at Great Dunmow Primary School for Children in Need 2021 - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Child pushing a plate into adult's face as part of a fun game, Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Oh no! 'Pie' in the face at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Adult in fancy dress, blue wig, comedy sized glasses for Children in Need 2021, Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

The Chocolate Challenge at Great Dunmow Primary School.... - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex, fun for Children in Need 2021

Oh no! Pie in the face at Great Dunmow Primary School for Children in Need 2021 - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Man with face covered in gunk after 'pie' in face at Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex, for Children in Need 2021

The 'after' photograph from having a 'pie' in the face at Great Dunmow Primary School, for Children in Need 2021 - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Students dressed up for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Students dressed up for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Three children wearing spotty clothing for Children in Need 2021, Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Spotty clothes and Pudsey ears for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Pudsey ears and outfits for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School

Pudsey ears and outfits for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Children smiling, Children in Need 2021, Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Celebrating Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Spotty tops and painted faces for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School, Essex

Spotty tops and painted faces for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Four children with painted faces and fun outfits for Children in Need 2021, Great Dunmow Primary School

Spotty faces and fun outfits for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Two girls having fun for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School

Having fun for Children in Need 2021 at Great Dunmow Primary School - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School


