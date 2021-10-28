Aviation day out at Audley End for west Essex Scouts groups
Three west Essex scout group received an exclusive tour of Audley End Airfield accompanied by the Mayor of Saffron Walden.
The 1st Thaxted-Carver Air, 1st Newport and 1st Clavering scout groups held an aviation day learning about the principles of flight and navigation, and experiencing a WWI simulator.
Some scouts even entered an art competition mentored by the Guild of Aviation Artists.
Rory Wilson, group scout leader at 1st Thaxted-Carver Air, said: "A brilliant day was had by all.
"A massive thanks to Stewart Luck for wearing several hats and organising it."
"I wonder what’s next for this intrepid bunch!"
The group was joined by Mayor of Saffron Walden councillor Richard Porch, UDC leader cllr John Lodge, Saffron Walden Scouts District Commissioner and The Hertfordshire Scouts Glider Team.
The mayor said: "The children and adults got a real sense of how planes work.
"It was a really impressive experience."