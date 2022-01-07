News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Young scientists create a snowstorm in a jar

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM January 7, 2022
Children creating a snow storm in a jar, led by Sandra Beale of Saffron Walden

Children creating a snow storm in a jar, led by Sandra Beale of Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Young scientists have been creating a snowstorm in a jar through STEAM sessions (science, technology, engineering, art and maths).

Sandra Beale of Saffron Walden started the free sessions when her middle son was nine months old to entertain him, and visiting friends showed an interest.

She now holds sessions suitable for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers, as well as primary-age children.

She wants to get children interested in science through a combination of play, paint, and sensory experiences.

At her latest workshop, participants also watched jingle bells dance and made fizzing trees and snow.

Sandra moved the sessions online when the Covid-19 lockdown came info effect last year.

An online science experiment session held in November raised money for Children In Need 2021 when youngsters had fun with self-inflating balloons, bouncing marbles and a volcano in a wine glass.

Children conducting a science experiment at a table, Saffron Walden, Essex

Making fizzing trees in a session led by Sandra Beale of Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Child at a table watching an experiment with a glass vase with items rising, Saffron Walden, Essex

Watching as a science experiment led by Sandra Beale of Saffron Walden creates 'dancing jingle bells' - Credit: Sandra Beale

Children around a table, watching the contents in a vase, Saffron Walden, Essex

Children taking part in a science experiment led by Sandra Beale of Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Children and adults around a table during a science experiment, Saffron Walden

Children 'making snow', in a STEAM session led by Sandra Beale of Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale

Children around a table carrying out a science experiment, Saffron Walden, Essex

A science experiment led by Sandra Beale, Saffron Walden - Credit: Sandra Beale


