Gallery
Young scientists create a snowstorm in a jar
- Credit: Sandra Beale
Young scientists have been creating a snowstorm in a jar through STEAM sessions (science, technology, engineering, art and maths).
Sandra Beale of Saffron Walden started the free sessions when her middle son was nine months old to entertain him, and visiting friends showed an interest.
She now holds sessions suitable for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers, as well as primary-age children.
She wants to get children interested in science through a combination of play, paint, and sensory experiences.
At her latest workshop, participants also watched jingle bells dance and made fizzing trees and snow.
Sandra moved the sessions online when the Covid-19 lockdown came info effect last year.
An online science experiment session held in November raised money for Children In Need 2021 when youngsters had fun with self-inflating balloons, bouncing marbles and a volcano in a wine glass.
Gallery
Most Read
- 1 Spate of keying incidents 'ruin' New Year's Day for Saffron Walden drivers
- 2 Saffron Walden pub saved from closure receives national award
- 3 Stansted Airport welcomes new international travel testing rules
- 4 New Year Honours for Saffron Walden and Cambridge health chiefs
- 5 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
- 6 New Year Honours for three at Essex Police
- 7 Stansted's promotion hopes take wings as Walden left nursing their bruised ambitions
- 8 Car lodged underneath bridge in Clavering after heavy rainfall
- 9 Staff morale still poor at 'troubled' ambulance service
- 10 Main road between Haverhill and Saffron Walden to shut for eight weeks