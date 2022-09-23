Pupil behaviour singled out for praise in primary school Ofsted report

Staff and pupils at Steeple Bumpstead Primary School are celebrating after receiving a 'good' Ofsted rating - with pupil behaviour particularly praised.

Ofsted inspectors rated behaviour at the school in Bower Hall Drive as 'outstanding', while also praising the quality of education, personal development, leadership, management and early years provision.

The report cited a "positive learning culture", and said that pupils behave well because "they understand why it is important", as well as paying tribute to the high level of respect pupils have for each other and their "love of learning".

Inspectors said in the report: “Pupils follow Steeple Bumpstead Primary School’s core values. They are kind and respectful.

“Pupils show these values in the positive interactions and care that they have for each other, and to those pupils that are new to the school.

“There is a positive learning culture embedded in the school, including in early years.

“Pupils have a love of learning and are motivated to do well. This includes those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

School leaders were also praised for their ambitious curriculum and effective safeguarding, while the report added that staff and governors were proud to work at the school.

Headteacher Mary Nicholls said: “We are all delighted that the hard work, dedication and our wonderful children have been officially recognised by Ofsted.

“We are particularly delighted with the outstanding judgement for ‘Behaviour and Attitudes’ to learning.

“This is a real triumph for the Steeple team and something we can use to build upon as we strive towards an overall judgement of ‘Outstanding’.”

Chair of governors Rosie Taylor said: "“Everyone that works, or volunteers, at the school contributes to its success so a big thank you to everyone.

“The local governing board is very proud of all the hard work and dedication demonstrated over the last few years and we're very pleased with the Ofsted outcome.

“A particular well done to the children for their outstanding rating for their behaviour and attitude to learning.”