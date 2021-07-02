Published: 7:00 AM July 2, 2021

A Comtois horse called Univer in the display ring at the Saffron Walden County High School Open Farm event - Credit: Agricultural Science Unit, Saffron Walden County High School

Ferrets, small animals and goats were at an Open Farm event on Sunday (June 27).

The Agricultural Science Unit at Saffron Walden County High School welcomed 500 visitors to its farm to meet the animals.

Visitors enjoyed a range of activities and attractions from a gin bar to goat grooming and a heavy horse show.

Visitors took part in goat grooming at the Open Farm Day, Saffron Walden County High School - Credit: Agricultural Science Unit, Saffron Walden County High School

A dog show saw 42 entries across six categories.

These included Best Puppy, Waggiest Tail and Junior Handler for under 16s which was won by six-year-old Barnaby and his spaniel, Tilly.

An event organiser from the ASU said: "Congratulations to all the owners and dogs who entered all six classes.

"We would like to thank everyone who attended and supported our Open Farm Sunday and look forward to welcoming visitors back to the ASU for future events."