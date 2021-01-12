Published: 5:00 PM January 12, 2021

Team Laptop is up and running in Saffron Walden - Credit: Team Laptop

Team Laptop has been set up in Saffron Walden to help ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn and receive their education during the pandemic where school classes are working remotely.

Set up by three locals, Jacqui Portway, Andrew Green and Rebecca Noake, they are asking the public to donate unwanted laptops.

These will be checked, wiped, sanitised and delivered or collected while observing social distancing.

Jacqui Portway said the idea was sparked by something on ITV's Loose Women programme.

"By Wednesday I was getting offers of donation and requests of need. So Team Laptop was born. The Rotary and John Lodge have offered support. This is a totally free service. On Saturday a local guy loaned a new laptop to a family. I dropped another to a family who said 'you have made my life much easier'. This scheme is here to help everyone."

If you need help please contact 07931534599 or email j.portway1@ntlworld.com