Brownies donate more than 65kg of food to Uttlesford Foodbank
- Credit: 1st Thaxted Brownie Unit
A Brownie group has donated 65.23kg of food - the equivalent of around three holiday suitcases filled to the brim - to the Uttlesford Foodbank.
The 1st Thaxted Brownie Unit went shopping to help families in need this Christmas.
They donated food to Uttlesford Foodbank's Reverse Advent appeal on Monday (December 6), which will be used to produce more than 200 hampers for people across the district.
Leanne Kell, 1st Thaxted unit leader, said: "Every year, as a unit, we discuss why it's important to help others less fortunate than ourselves.
"The girls had a budget of £120 and they used their skills to stay within it!"
Leanne said the unit has taken part in the Reverse Advent activity in previous years.
She thanked Amy and Maddie, aged nine, and Erika, Emily and Bella, aged eight, for helping to choose the items which the Foodbank needs.
More information about the Foodbank is online: https://uttlesford.foodbank.org.uk/
Most Read
- 1 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
- 2 Saffron Walden's Covid-19 traffic measures could become permanent under councils' plans
- 3 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
- 4 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
- 5 Uttlesford councillors: 'I've fashioned a way of locking up my letterbox'
- 6 'Many questions' claim as Uttlesford leader John Lodge announces resignation
- 7 Saffron Walden PSG Girls continue good form
- 8 More jab capacity planned in North Uttlesford as Omicron variant appears
- 9 In pictures: Successful return of Walden's Late Night Christmas Shopping
- 10 Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences at Stansted Airport