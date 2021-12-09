Brownies donate more than 65kg of food to Uttlesford Foodbank

Amy, 9, Erika, 8, Emily, 8, Bella, 8, and Maddie, 9, shopping on behalf of the 1st Thaxted Brownie Unit for Uttlesford Foodbank - Credit: 1st Thaxted Brownie Unit

A Brownie group has donated 65.23kg of food - the equivalent of around three holiday suitcases filled to the brim - to the Uttlesford Foodbank.

The 1st Thaxted Brownie Unit went shopping to help families in need this Christmas.

They donated food to Uttlesford Foodbank's Reverse Advent appeal on Monday (December 6), which will be used to produce more than 200 hampers for people across the district.

Leanne Kell, 1st Thaxted unit leader, said: "Every year, as a unit, we discuss why it's important to help others less fortunate than ourselves.

"The girls had a budget of £120 and they used their skills to stay within it!"

Leanne said the unit has taken part in the Reverse Advent activity in previous years.

She thanked Amy and Maddie, aged nine, and Erika, Emily and Bella, aged eight, for helping to choose the items which the Foodbank needs.

More information about the Foodbank is online: https://uttlesford.foodbank.org.uk/