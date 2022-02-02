News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Education

In pictures: School activities across Uttlesford

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:07 PM February 2, 2022
Three students with a vacuum cleaner, Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, Essex

Students at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, learning about assembling and disassembling a vacuum cleaner - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Here is the latest roundup of school activities in Uttlesford.

St Thomas More

Two students dressed in 17th century clothing, holding hammer and nail, St Thomas More School, Saffron Walden

Year 2 students had a look back at 17th Century London at St Thomas More school in Saffron Walden - Credit: St Thomas More

The Year 2 children at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School had a great time being taken back to 17th century London and learning about daily life at the time of the Great Fire of London.

They had opportunities to do apprenticeships for trades such as tanners, apothecaries, barber surgeons, candle makers, weavers and bakers.

In the afternoon, they became archaeologists when they sifted through the debris of the fire for clues to what was there before the disaster.


Katherine Semar Schools

Katherine Semar Schools continue to be passionate about reading. 

Hart's Books has supported a recent initiative by donating several book tokens.

Each week, if a child has read at home every day, they are entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a book token.  

Student Aadarshi from Katherine Semar Schools, Saffron Walden, with a book token from Hart's Books

Aadarshi at Katherine Semar Schools, Saffron Walden, has won a book token from Hart's Books - Credit: Katherine Semar Schools

Aadarshi from Turtle Class is the latest winner and is now looking forward to going to Hart's to treat herself to a new book!

History

Year 3 children at Katherine Semar Schools had a visit from Vulpus the Barbarian from Portals to the Past.

The children learned all about Emperor Claudius' invasion of Britannia, handled Roman artefacts, played Roman games and finished the day with the Emperor's visit to watch gladiators battle for their lives.

Students with fake swords and shields playing a game dressed up for a theme day, Saffron Walden

Roman themed fun at Katherine Semar Schools, Saffron Walden - Credit: Katherine Semar Schools

Students dressed in costumes, sitting on the floor playing a Roman game for a theme day, Saffron Walden

Year 3 students at Katherine Semar Schools, Saffron Walden, playing Roman games - Credit: Katherine Semar Schools

Man standing in front of a material backdrop talking to students while wearing a themed costume, Essex

Katherine Semar Schools students learning about the past from Vulpus the Barbarian - Credit: Katherine Semar Schools

Radwinter Primary School

Students at Radwinter Primary School received 'Dyson engineering' boxes.

They followed guidance to disassemble and reassemble a Dyson DC39 vacuum cleaner and different vacuum cleaner heads.

They used their STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) skills to do this and discussed the process of designing and testing a product using prototypes.

The school said they are looking forward to seeing some of their students as engineers in the future. 

Three students around a table with an engineering puzzle, Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden

Radwinter Primary School students in Saffron Walden have been learning about engineering and vacuum cleaners - Credit: Radwinter Primary School





Two students with a vacuum cleaner, Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden

Students at Radwinter Primary School are hard at work on their engineering task - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Two students, one with screwdriver and a vacuum cleaner, Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden

Radwinter Pimary School students in Saffron Walden learning more about the engineering of a vacuum cleaner - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Students with a vacuum cleaner, Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, Essex

Students at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, learning about the engineering parts of a vacuum cleaner - Credit: Radwinter Primary School

Student with a vacuum cleaner, watched by others, Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, Essex

Students at Radwinter Primary School, Saffron Walden, explore their engineering skills with a vacuum cleaner - Credit: Radwinter Primary School


