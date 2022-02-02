In pictures: School activities across Uttlesford
- Credit: Radwinter Primary School
Here is the latest roundup of school activities in Uttlesford.
St Thomas More
The Year 2 children at St Thomas More Catholic Primary School had a great time being taken back to 17th century London and learning about daily life at the time of the Great Fire of London.
They had opportunities to do apprenticeships for trades such as tanners, apothecaries, barber surgeons, candle makers, weavers and bakers.
In the afternoon, they became archaeologists when they sifted through the debris of the fire for clues to what was there before the disaster.
Katherine Semar Schools
Katherine Semar Schools continue to be passionate about reading.
Hart's Books has supported a recent initiative by donating several book tokens.
Each week, if a child has read at home every day, they are entered into a prize draw with the chance to win a book token.
Aadarshi from Turtle Class is the latest winner and is now looking forward to going to Hart's to treat herself to a new book!
History
Year 3 children at Katherine Semar Schools had a visit from Vulpus the Barbarian from Portals to the Past.
The children learned all about Emperor Claudius' invasion of Britannia, handled Roman artefacts, played Roman games and finished the day with the Emperor's visit to watch gladiators battle for their lives.
Radwinter Primary School
Students at Radwinter Primary School received 'Dyson engineering' boxes.
They followed guidance to disassemble and reassemble a Dyson DC39 vacuum cleaner and different vacuum cleaner heads.
They used their STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) skills to do this and discussed the process of designing and testing a product using prototypes.
The school said they are looking forward to seeing some of their students as engineers in the future.