Ofsted praises 'renewed ethos' at Wimbish Primary School

Staff and pupils at Wimbish Primary School are celebrating a third 'Good' Ofsted rating following a recent inspection.

The school was praised for its 'renewed ethos' which states that 'learning is for all pupils, no matter what their starting points'.

The report said: “Leaders with the support of the interim executive board have been proactive in making improvements across the school.

"They have used every opportunity to critically review practices and routines. This has led to many changes to make sure all pupils are safe and experience a good quality of education, regardless of their needs.”

Wimbish was also praised for its well-rounded approach to the education of its pupils, including a programme of nurture and enrichment opportunities providing targeted, extra-curricular experiences. Staff were praised for their depth of specialist knowledge about their subjects, which helps pupils succeed with their learning.

The report added: "Pupils report that their views and ideas are listened to. This is supporting pupils to have confidence in their own voice. They are assured that staff will listen to them if they have a concern."

Two areas for improvement were suggested in the report: encouraging pupils to practise their retrieval of important knowledge more often and ensuring that established effective routines for school improvement are maintained and built upon.

Acting head of school Natasha Bartram said: "The staff and I are excited to share this latest Ofsted report with our community. It is truly reflective of the significant journey we have been on over the last year to ensure our school is the best it can possibly be.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the children for lighting up the school with their smiles and enthusiasm. The staff for creating an environment where children are nurtured to develop a love of learning. The IEB, for giving us the capacity to grow and the parents of our community for their continued support.

“We will continue to build on this success moving forward and look forward to seeing what we can continue to achieve together.”