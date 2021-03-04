Published: 5:00 PM March 4, 2021

Nell Stone from Stebbing Primary School dressed has Hilda for a virtual World Book Day - Credit: Cassie Stone

This year's World Book Day is one with a difference, because of the pandemic.

But many families and reading enthusiasts still found a way to have fun.

Emilia Eastwood dressed up as a pirate for World Book Day. - Credit: Melina Eastwood

Melina Eastwood's daughter Emilia, aged 2.5, dressed as a pirate as her favourite book is Pirate Pat by Mairi Mackinnon.

She is photographed here before she headed off to Bright Horizons Nursery in Saffron Walden.

Nell Stone from Stebbing Primary School dressed has Hilda for a virtual World Book Day. It is her last WBD this year as she is in year six.





Florence Edwards, age seven from Stebbing Primary School, was inspired by Pippi Longstocking for World Book Day - Credit: Bobbie Brandon

She even had wire coat hangers to make her hair stick out in true Pippi Longstocking style.

The school's assistant headteacher Mr Le Masurier challenged the children to find the wackiest place or position to read their favourite book- so Florence jumped at the chance of taking part. She is pictured with Jack the horse.

