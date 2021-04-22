Published: 5:00 PM April 22, 2021

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) raised nearly double its target in a 2021 charity appeal thanks to support from TV, stage and film actor Ray Winstone.

The charity aimed to raise £20,000 for a new airbase in North Weald, near Epping, asking supporters to 'buy a brick'.

But after a video appeal featuring Ray Winstone, the charity raised nearly £40,000, selling over 700 bricks.

Ray Winstone, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust's celebrity patron - Credit: Supplied by EHAAT

Pam Withrington of EHAAT said: "The new airbase at North Weald will help secure the future of our life-saving service for the people of Essex and Hertfordshire for decades to come, and everyone who has who contributed to our Buy-a-Brick appeal will have played a part in that legacy."

The new air base replaces a site which EHAAT leased until February 2021.

The bricks will become part of a mural in a new visitor centre which is set to open towards the end of the year.