News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Actor Ray Winstone's video appeal helps double air ambulance's 'brick' sales

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM April 22, 2021   
A big turquoise building with a red and yellow whirling shape. Beside it, text: Essex & Herts Air Ambulance

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance's North Weald airbase - Credit: Supplied by EHAAT

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) raised nearly double its target in a 2021 charity appeal thanks to support from TV, stage and film actor Ray Winstone.

The charity aimed to raise £20,000 for a new airbase in North Weald, near Epping, asking supporters to 'buy a brick'.

But after a video appeal featuring Ray Winstone, the charity raised nearly £40,000, selling over 700 bricks.

Ray Winstone leans against a giant charity fundraising pot

Ray Winstone, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust's celebrity patron - Credit: Supplied by EHAAT

Pam Withrington of EHAAT said: "The new airbase at North Weald will help secure the future of our life-saving service for the people of Essex and Hertfordshire for decades to come, and everyone who has who contributed to our Buy-a-Brick appeal will have played a part in that legacy."

The new air base replaces a site which EHAAT leased until February 2021.

You may also want to watch:

The bricks will become part of a mural in a new visitor centre which is set to open towards the end of the year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Affinity Water: No compensation for customers in water softening row
  2. 2 Walden pub reopens after four years
  3. 3 Maisie the schnoodle returns to care home after year of 'fur'-lough
  1. 4 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
  2. 5 Boy George and Culture Club announce Audley End concert
  3. 6 Delight at repairs grant which will also support specialist building trade
  4. 7 Bar staff smash £1,000 target in charity challenge
  5. 8 Your opinion matters: Help to shape the future of your newspaper
  6. 9 Coronavirus one year on: Stansted suffers 95% drop in passengers
  7. 10 Saffron Striders doing their bit for charity as racing returns
Charity News
Essex
Hertfordshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Lion, Great Sampford

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

New pub opens: 'We had almost the whole village, and the one nearby'

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Friends School on Mount Pleasant Road, Saffron Walden

Uttlesford District Council

Application refused for 100 homes on former Friends School site

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Five people stand around a light blue banner. The woman in front cuts it with scissors.

New Market Row deli will inspire "community spirit", says mayor

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Tenant Jon Louis reopening The Coach and Horses in Newport on April 12 after a planning appeal refusal of pub garden houses

Uttlesford District Council

Houses in pub garden refused on appeal but similar application pending

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon