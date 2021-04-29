Air ambulance sent on 'historic' first mission from new base
- Credit: Supplied by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was tasked with its first mission after settling into a new purpose-built base in North Weald yesterday (Wednesday, April 28).
The new base was completed in February before it opened for operations yesterday.
The team's first mission was to attend an incident in Bishop's Stortford after receiving a call for help from the East of England Ambulance Service.
Cliff Gale, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust's Operations Director, said: “The first mission from our new airbase is a historic landmark for the charity.
"It is the culmination of a great deal of commitment, planning and hard work.
"We are delighted to see our crews operational from the new base by helicopter and rapid response vehicle."
The new North Weald base features a visitor centre, which is expected to open later this year.
It was
, fronted by actor Ray Winstone.
