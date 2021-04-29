Published: 5:00 PM April 29, 2021

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance - Credit: Supplied by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was tasked with its first mission after settling into a new purpose-built base in North Weald yesterday (Wednesday, April 28).

The new base was completed in February before it opened for operations yesterday.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust's new base in North Weald, near Epping - Credit: Supplied by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

The team's first mission was to attend an incident in Bishop's Stortford after receiving a call for help from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Cliff Gale, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust's Operations Director, said: “The first mission from our new airbase is a historic landmark for the charity.

"It is the culmination of a great deal of commitment, planning and hard work.

You may also want to watch:

"We are delighted to see our crews operational from the new base by helicopter and rapid response vehicle."

The new North Weald base features a visitor centre, which is expected to open later this year.

It was

Actor Ray Winstone's video appeal helps double air ambulance's 'brick' sales Ray Winstone helped Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) smash through their £20,000 target for a new air base in North Weald.

, fronted by actor Ray Winstone.