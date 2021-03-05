Electric cars for SMT GB staff

Published: 5:00 PM March 5, 2021

Paul Burr at SMT GB said moving to an all-electric company car fleet is a "bold step forward.” - Credit: SMT GB

Duxford-based SMT GB is swapping its entire company vehicle fleet from diesel and hybrid cars to fully electric.

The firm in Moorfield Road, which markets construction equipment and machinery, is also installing more charging points at its premises and providing financial support to enable staff to install home chargers.

Electric company cars at SMT GB - Credit: SMT GB

All staff members can order their own electric car via a salary sacrifice scheme.

Paul Burr, Environmental Manager at SMT GB said: “Owning an electric car was always a dream of mine, but I’d previously found them to be unaffordable.

"Through the scheme I now have an electric car, and It’s a fantastic benefit not just to me, but to the wider environment. I am proud to work for a company that has taken this bold step forward.”

John Green, Parts Operations Manager added: “My previous vehicle would cost me 24p per mile to run, whereas my new car costs me 2p."

John Green with his electric car - Credit: SMT GB



