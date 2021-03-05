News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Electric cars for SMT GB staff

Author Picture Icon

Roger Brown

Published: 5:00 PM March 5, 2021   
Paul Burr

Paul Burr at SMT GB said moving to an all-electric company car fleet is a "bold step forward.” - Credit: SMT GB

Duxford-based SMT GB is swapping its entire company vehicle fleet from diesel and hybrid cars to fully electric.

The firm in Moorfield Road, which markets construction equipment and machinery, is also installing more charging points at its premises and providing financial support to enable staff to install home chargers.

Electric cars

Electric company cars at SMT GB - Credit: SMT GB

All staff members can order their own electric car via a salary sacrifice scheme.

Paul Burr, Environmental Manager at SMT GB said: “Owning an electric car was always a dream of mine, but I’d previously found them to be unaffordable.

"Through the scheme I now have an electric car, and It’s a fantastic benefit not just to me, but to the wider environment. I am proud to work for a company that has taken this bold step forward.”

You may also want to watch:

John Green, Parts Operations Manager added: “My previous vehicle would cost me 24p per mile to run, whereas my new car costs me 2p."

John Green

John Green with his electric car - Credit: SMT GB


Most Read

  1. 1 Free vegetarian meal service launched
  2. 2 Contractors arrive for £1.25m sports facility works
  3. 3 Gordon's 'fiver for a jab' fundraiser for NHS
  1. 4 Quakers ask district council to reverse decision as investment row continues
  2. 5 Greens and Lib Dems disassociate themselves from investment decision
  3. 6 Essex county council deputy says he will stand for top job
  4. 7 Fun for virtual World Book Day 2021
  5. 8 Try this: MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for roasted chicken supreme
  6. 9 Awards for pandemic heroes launched
  7. 10 Long recycling centre queues into the road 'nearly cause accident'
Environment News
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex Police

Essex Police

Robbers leave with hundreds of pounds after threatening business staff 

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden

Travel Features

Council responds to unflattering comments

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Several cars have been targeted by thieves in Great Chesterford

Essex Police

Thefts from village cars cause hundreds of pounds in losses

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council Offices

Uttlesford District Council

District council's investments prompts public questions

Louise Dunderdale

person