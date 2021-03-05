Electric cars for SMT GB staff
- Credit: SMT GB
Duxford-based SMT GB is swapping its entire company vehicle fleet from diesel and hybrid cars to fully electric.
The firm in Moorfield Road, which markets construction equipment and machinery, is also installing more charging points at its premises and providing financial support to enable staff to install home chargers.
All staff members can order their own electric car via a salary sacrifice scheme.
Paul Burr, Environmental Manager at SMT GB said: “Owning an electric car was always a dream of mine, but I’d previously found them to be unaffordable.
"Through the scheme I now have an electric car, and It’s a fantastic benefit not just to me, but to the wider environment. I am proud to work for a company that has taken this bold step forward.”
You may also want to watch:
John Green, Parts Operations Manager added: “My previous vehicle would cost me 24p per mile to run, whereas my new car costs me 2p."
Most Read
- 1 Free vegetarian meal service launched
- 2 Contractors arrive for £1.25m sports facility works
- 3 Gordon's 'fiver for a jab' fundraiser for NHS
- 4 Quakers ask district council to reverse decision as investment row continues
- 5 Greens and Lib Dems disassociate themselves from investment decision
- 6 Essex county council deputy says he will stand for top job
- 7 Fun for virtual World Book Day 2021
- 8 Try this: MasterChef winner Chef Webb's recipe for roasted chicken supreme
- 9 Awards for pandemic heroes launched
- 10 Long recycling centre queues into the road 'nearly cause accident'