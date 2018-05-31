Advanced search

Post lockdown haircut helps others through The Little Princess Trust

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 July 2020

Chloe Chapman of Saffron Walden has donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: Paula Chapman

Paula Chapman

Saffron Walden girl Chloe Chapman, nine, had a post-lockdown haircut with a difference when she had 11 inches cut from her hair.

Chloe, who had been growing her hair for three years because she wanted to be like Rapunzell, decided to help The Little Princess Trust. The charity provides a wig made of real hair free of charge to children and young people who have had hair loss through cancer and illness as it can help to restore their confidence and identity.

But Chloe’s planned haircut in March was pushed back when the coronavirus lockdown struck, meaning her hair donation length got longer than they had originally planned.

Mum Paula said: “She decided she wanted it all cut off. It’s going to make someone very happy.”

Hair salon Serenity Hair Lounge in Saffron Walden was able to help, and the hair was gathered into bands before it was cut. It will be posted to the charity.

Paula and Chloe also raised £230 for the charity, after setting an initial goal of £100.

