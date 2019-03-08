Advanced search

Gig raises £1,300 for new fresh food voucher scheme at Uttlesford Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 14:28 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 30 April 2019

Fresh food for Uttlesford Foodbank: Jacqui Portway, Matthew Headley branch manager, Barclays, Sophie Dulacher, Utttlesford Food Bank, David and Richard Lightley from R&D Fruits, Tony Kisielowski from Burton's Butchers and Elliot Porter

An evening with singer-songwriter Elliot Porter at The King’s Arms in Saffron Walden raised more than £1,300 for Uttlesford Foodbank, including match funding from Barclays.

The money is for a new scheme where people who use the foodbank can exchange vouchers for fresh food. They can have meat from Burton's Butchers in the town or fresh fruit and vegetables from R and D Fruits in the market.

The evening was sponsored by the King's Arms and Barclays Bank and organised by market trader, Jacqui Portway.

Jacqui said: “When someone's life changes for whatever reason loss of health, income, or homelessness, it isn't their fault unfortunately it's life.

We want to give them the best. We also want to thank other market traders, Waitrose, BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and volunteers, Catherine Kelly and Sarah and Super Cooper. The grand total was £1,371.84, Super collected £98 with a spontaneous bucket collection. We are publicising our scheme because we want other people to do this.”

Elliot played tracks from his new album, Lanes.

