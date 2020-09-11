Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Thaxted resident Elsa Clarson celebrated her 103rd birthday with a socially distanced family gathering in the garden, with an afternoon tea including a Victoria Sponge cake.

Elsa originally lived in Birmingham with husband Tom. He passed away in 1985.

Fred Rae, her next door neighbour in Birmingham when her son Gavin was young, had become a widower and the pair moved into a bungalow in Thaxted as friends, to be nearer to Gavin.

Elsa and Rae then moved into another bungalow before he died about 12 years ago.

Gavin died six years ago aged 66.

Gavin’s wife Angela Clarson, who has three children and seven grandchildren, said they’d enjoyed getting together for Elsa’s birthday last month and were fortunate to have good weather.

Angela said Elsa was asked several years ago about the secret to living such a long and happy life.

“She said ‘just do anything, do whatever you want’.”

Elsa also has nieces in Birmingham, is a member of Great Samford WI and enjoys cooking meals from scratch and living independently.

When she was 100, her family took her to Paris on the Eurostar.