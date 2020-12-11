Published: 5:00 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 16, 2020

Melanie Gibson-Barton spoke to Elsenham WI's meeting about the life of Edith Cavell. Picture: ELSENHAM WI - Credit: Elsenham WI

Elsenham WI members and their guests heard about the life of a British nurse who helped hundreds of allied soldiers escape during the First World War.

Speaker Melanie Gibson-Barton recounted the history of Edith Cavell to 55 participants during their online meeting.

Edith Cavell was working in German-occupied Belgium during the First World War. She was arrested, tried, and executed in 1915.

A worldwide outcry followed, ensuring that her name was never forgotten.

Originally interred in Belgium, Edith’s body was brought back to England in 1919 where, after a state funeral in Westminster Abbey, she was laid to rest in Norwich Cathedral.

From Swardeston in Norfolk, Edith had previously worked as a governess in Steeple Bumpstead, just a few miles from Elsenham.

Melanie has visited and photographed many of the places that Edith lived and worked. Melanie also had copies of original photos of Edith, her pet dog Jack, her friends, and supporters.

At the end of her talk, Melanie held a Q&A session and the meeting concluded with time for some WI business and then a catch up with a chat.

Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: “The WI is all about inspiring women and there’s no doubt that her approach to life and her work made Edith Cavell a truly inspirational woman.

“Although we can’t meet in person at the moment, I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to offer our members a way of keeping in touch virtually. We were delighted to welcome Melanie, and everyone really enjoyed her talk.”

Elsenham WI is always keen to welcome guests and new members. For information, email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.