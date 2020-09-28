Village ‘under siege’ as 669 houses proposed in Elsenham

Elsenham. Picture: Saffron Photo. SaffronPhoto 2016

The chairman of Elsenham Parish Council said the village is “under siege” from housing applications as a total of 669 houses are awaiting decisions.

Councillor Graham Mott said if all three applications go through, the village will double in size compared to 2011.

There are two housing applications appeals due in November, one for 350 houses between Elsenham and Henham, and one for 99 houses towards the west of the village after Uttlesford District Council failed to reach a decision in time.

Another application for 220 houses near the motorway is yet to be decided.

Cllr Mott said: “Elsenham is under siege from housing applications at the moment.

“I do think Elsenham has been badly dealt by as far as Uttlesford as a district is concerned.

“The village has had a proportionally higher increase than almost any other settlement and the road access is worse than any other village.”

The application for 350 houses on land to the north west of Henham Road includes one primary school, a junior football pitch, changing rooms, associated street lighting and pedestrian, cycle and vehicle routes proposed by Fairfield Elsenham Limited.

The development aims to link to Elsenham’s train station to Hailes Wood, and to provide, upgrade or change water, telecommunications, electricity and gas services, as well as renewable energy measures. It was due for planning determination on September 30 last year.

The appeal for 99 houses on agricultural land west of Isabel Drive, submitted by Wallace Land Investment and Management would include affordable homes and public open space.

The application should have been decided by February 5 this year. The third application for 220 houses from Gladman on land north of Bedwell Road and east of Old Mead Road also includes public open space and a sustainable drainage system. The determination deadline was January 6, 2020.

A spokesperson for Uttlesford District Council said as this application is still pending, UDC will not comment.

The spokesperson added: “The other two planning applications were lacking in their submissions for various reasons, and the council was in the process of trying to resolve some of the technical issues. The council will be defending both cases robustly at a public inquiry.”