Shop Local: Pop up shop in Post Office

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 December 2020

Elsenham WI's Penny Lee and Barbara Pether in the pop up shop in Elsenham Post Office. Picture: ELSENHAM WI

Elsenham WI's Penny Lee and Barbara Pether in the pop up shop in Elsenham Post Office. Picture: ELSENHAM WI

Elsenham WI

Elsenham WI members have set up a pop-up shop in Elsenham Post Office.

They are selling hand knitted toys and other crafts they’ve been making all year.

These would usually be sold at the village’s Santa fayre, to raise funds for their group.

This year the fayre has had to be cancelled because of coronavirus health precautions.

Penny Lee, who is on the committee, and Barbara Pether who is vice president and runs the Elsenham WI craft club, set up the sale in the village’s Post Office on Ambrose Corner.

Elsenham Post Office. Picture: ELSENHAM WIElsenham Post Office. Picture: ELSENHAM WI

Toys, children’s clothes, hats, scarves, bags, and Christmas decorations are now available.

Moyra Jackson, president of Elsenham WI, said: “We were all very sad when the Santa fayre had to be cancelled but our members, with the help of our wonderful local Post Office, found a solution. Where there’s a WI, there’s a way!”

