Shop Local: Pop up shop in Post Office
PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 December 2020
Elsenham WI
Elsenham WI members have set up a pop-up shop in Elsenham Post Office.
They are selling hand knitted toys and other crafts they’ve been making all year.
These would usually be sold at the village’s Santa fayre, to raise funds for their group.
This year the fayre has had to be cancelled because of coronavirus health precautions.
Penny Lee, who is on the committee, and Barbara Pether who is vice president and runs the Elsenham WI craft club, set up the sale in the village’s Post Office on Ambrose Corner.
Toys, children’s clothes, hats, scarves, bags, and Christmas decorations are now available.
Moyra Jackson, president of Elsenham WI, said: “We were all very sad when the Santa fayre had to be cancelled but our members, with the help of our wonderful local Post Office, found a solution. Where there’s a WI, there’s a way!”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.