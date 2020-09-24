Elsenham WI members ‘tour’ London during their online meeting

Simon Gregor, an historian, tour guide and photographer, escorted Elsenham WI members on a virtual walk through London. Picture: Elsenham WI Elsenham WI

Elsenham WI members went on a virtual walk around London, and learned about the history of the capital during their September meeting.

Simon Gregor, historian, tour guide and photographer, gave members a glimpse of how the capital has developed from a collection of villages several hundred years ago to today’s metropolis.

WI members learned Vauxhall originated in the late 13th century, from the name of Falkes de Breauté, the head of King John’s mercenaries, who owned a large house which was referred to as Faulke’s Hall.

It was the original home to Vauxhall cars and now to one of the largest bus stations in London and the MI6 building.

Members then meandered through other parts of the capital and learned how they have developed through Simon’s photos and lesser known historical facts. At the end of his online talk, there was a Q&A session and time for members and guests to chat.

Moyra Jackson, Elsenham WI president, said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to offer our members a way of keeping in touch virtually. Simon’s talk was both informative and entertaining and everyone really enjoyed it. The group welcomes guests and new members. Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

