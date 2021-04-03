Online workshop teaches Elsenham WI 'faux calligraphy'
- Credit: Elsenham WI
Jane Lappage from Calligraphy Arts led a virtual workshop for members of Elsenham WI, and taught them 'faux calligraphy'.
One advantage of virtual WI meetings is that speakers can be anywhere in the world.
Ordinarily, it would probably have been too far for Jane to travel from Leicestershire.
Attendees had pre-assembled pens, coloured pencils and tracing paper and had been sent a template in advance.
On the night, about 20 members logged in to watch Jane demonstrate how to make an Easter card with calligraphy lettering and a variety of pattern and shading effects.
The evening continued with a ‘Show and Tell’ competition for something with their monogram.
Entries ranged from initials formed from rivets knocked into a metal plate to a cake in the shape of a letter.
Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: "The WI is here to inspire you, and this often includes learning new skills.
"Although we can’t meet in person yet, I am delighted that we were able to organise a virtual workshop and that are members were able to take part from home."
Elsenham WI is always keen to welcome guests and new members. Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
