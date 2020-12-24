Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2020

Elsenham WI members would usually have their December meeting as a Christmas party in the Memorial Hall with festive food, drinks, party games and music.

This year they had an online Christmas quiz organised and run by fellow WI member and Quiz Mistress Sam Briggs.

Elsenham WI's Christmas online party and quiz - Credit: Elsenham WI

To make their Christmas meeting extra special, all 60 members had a surprise ‘Meeting in a Bag’ delivered to their homes ahead of the online party.

The bag was made from tea towels by Elsenham WI Secretary Gill Hathaway and it contained a variety of things including a miniature bottle of liqueur, mince pies, a cracker, a chocolate, a quiz booklet, a raffle ticket, and a Christmas card.

Making up the bags. - Credit: Elsenham WI





The goodie bags are assembled - Credit: Elsenham WI

About 25 WI members and guests logged in to the Christmas party to take part in the quiz, a six round (plus tie-break) festive themed extravaganza.

Luckily, fellow WI member and also Sam’s mum, Sandra Smith lives next door so was able to deliver a thank you bouquet to Sam during the party for all to see.

Flowers of appreciation. - Credit: Elsenham WI

The competition for the best Christmas hat was won by Lynda Jolly who sported a Christmas tree for the duration of the party.

At the end of the quiz there was a raffle and the party continued with time for a catch up chat.

Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: "The WI is what you make of it. We are all devastated that we can’t meet in person at the moment, but we were determined that the Christmas party would go ahead, albeit online. Our members were delighted with the surprise delivery and the contents ensured that Sam’s wonderful quiz went with a swing."

The group continues online and welcomes guests and new members. Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.