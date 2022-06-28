Committee and president appointed for Elsenham WI

Elsenham WI has appointed a new committee and president following its annual general meeting.

About 40 members heard annual reports from treasurer Sue Waite, secretary Gill Hathaway and president Moyra Jackson.

They reviewed a year which evolved from Zoom meetings and COVID restrictions to face-to-face meetings and other activities.

As the previous committee were all willing to stand again, their appointments were confirmed, and members put forward their names for president, with Moyra Jackson agreeing to serve as president for another year.

Moyra said: "We’ve had a difficult few years, as everyone has but our committee and members have risen to the challenge to support and sustain our WI and I can honestly say that it has gone from strength to strength.

"I am proud to serve as president for another year and delighted to be able to say that there is, once again, a lot going on at Elsenham WI.”