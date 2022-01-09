Handmade items raise 'friendship fund' cash
Elsenham WI
- Credit: Elsenham WI
Elsenham WI has raised £667 through a ‘Pop-Up Shop' in Elsenham Post Office.
The shop started in November and continued until Christmas, selling hand-crafted toys, scarves, hats, baby jumpers and a variety of gifts and decorations.
Stocks were regularly replenished and thanks to the generosity of customers, there was hardly anything left at the end.
The money raised for the WI's ‘friendship fund’ will buy flowers and cards.
This is the second year the Post Office has helped the WI.
Barbara Pether, the group's Vice President who runs the craft club, presented Post Office staff Colin Bowen, Karen Sheerin and Dean Palmer with flowers and chocolates.
Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: “We are all amazed at the amount of money raised in the Post Office.
"We have a fantastic team at the Post Office in Elsenham and we are very grateful to them for this and everything they do for our village.”
