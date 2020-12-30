Published: 12:15 PM December 30, 2020

Elsenham WI raised nearly £600 for their Friendship Fund through a 'pop-up shop’ in Elsenham Post Office.

The sale was set up in the middle of November and continued until Christmas Eve, in place of the usual Santa fayre.

WI members made items including hand knitted toys. They also sold children’s clothes, hats, scarves, bags, and Christmas decorations. Stocks were regularly replenished and thanks to the generosity of Post Office customers, there was hardly anything left at the end.

Elsenham WI craft items - Credit: Elsenham WI

Elsenham Post Office's window - Credit: Elsenham WI

The money will buy cards and flowers for members’ birthdays, when they are sick and if they are bereaved. It also helps to buy craft materials so members can make hats and blankets for the premature baby unit at the Rosie hospital, Cambridge.

Club vice president Barbara Pether, who runs the Elsenham WI craft club, presented Post Office staff member Karen Sheerin with a bouquet as a token of the WI’s appreciation as well as biscuits and chocolates for staff to share.

You may also want to watch:

Moyra Jackson, Elsenham WI president, said: "We are all amazed at the amount of money raised. It’s wonderful to have been part of this collaborative community effort. We have a fabulous team at the Post Office in Elsenham and we are very grateful to them for this and everything they do for our village."

Many of Elsenham WI's activities continue virtually and they welcome guests and new members. Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Elsenham Post Office staff Dean Palmer and Karen Sheerin - Credit: Elsenham WI



