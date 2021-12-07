WI pop-up shop returns to Elsenham Post Office
A pop-up shop has returned to Elsenham Post Office.
Members and friends of Elsenham WI have been making things for the sale all year.
These items would normally be part of the group's annual fundraising activities at the village's Santa fayre, but it has had to be cancelled for the second year.
Instead, the pop-up shop builds on last year's success. Items for sale include toys, children’s clothes, hats, scarves, bags, and Christmas decorations.
Penny Lee, who is on the Elsenham WI committee, WI secretary Gill Hathaway and vice president Barbara Pether who runs the Elsenham WI craft club set up the sale in the village’s Post Office on Ambrose Corner.
Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: "We were all very sad when the Santa fayre had to be cancelled again this year but our members, with the help of our wonderful local Post Office found a way to ensure our fundraising continues."
Elsenham WI has a full programme of activities and is always keen to welcome guests and new members.
Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.