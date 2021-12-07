News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
WI pop-up shop returns to Elsenham Post Office

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM December 7, 2021
Knitted items in bags including a santa, a snowman and a bear, Elsenham WI, Essex

Hand made knitted items on sale in Elsenham WI's pop up shop for Christmas within Elsenham Post Office - Credit: Elsenham WI

A pop-up shop has returned to Elsenham Post Office.

Members and friends of Elsenham WI have been making things for the sale all year.

These items would normally be part of the group's annual fundraising activities at the village's Santa fayre, but it has had to be cancelled for the second year.

Instead, the pop-up shop builds on last year's success. Items for sale include toys, children’s clothes, hats, scarves, bags, and Christmas decorations.

Knitted items in a raffle at Elsenham Post Office, near Saffron Walden, Essex

Items made by Elsenham WI members including a raffle within Elsenham Post Office - Credit: Elsenham WI

Sales window at Elsenham Post Office, Ambrose Corner, Elsenham near Saffron Walden, Essex

Elsenham Post Office and the Elsenham WI Christmas window showing their crafts for sale - Credit: Elsenham WI

Home made items in the window of the Elsenham Post Office, near Saffron Walden, Essex

WI made items in the window of Elsenham Post office - Credit: Elsenham WI

Penny Lee, who is on the Elsenham WI committee, WI secretary Gill Hathaway and vice president Barbara Pether who runs the Elsenham WI craft club set up the sale in the village’s Post Office on Ambrose Corner.

Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: "We were all very sad when the Santa fayre had to be cancelled again this year but our members, with the help of our wonderful local Post Office found a way to ensure our fundraising continues."

Elsenham WI has a full programme of activities and is always keen to welcome guests and new members.

Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Christmas
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

