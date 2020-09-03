Advanced search

Elsenham WI members receive treats delivered to the door and an online quiz for members and guests

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 September 2020

A ‘Meeting in a Box’ in production. Picture: Elsenham WI

A 'Meeting in a Box' in production. Picture: Elsenham WI

Elsenham WI

WI members and their guests took part in a 50-question quiz.

WI Member Julia Jones taking delivery of her box. Picture: Elsenham WIWI Member Julia Jones taking delivery of her box. Picture: Elsenham WI

For their August monthly meeting, Elsenham WI hosted an online quiz to entertain their members and guests.

In a move aimed at making this meeting particularly special, in the days running up to the quiz, all members had a ‘Meeting in a Box’ delivered to their front door.

Almost 40 members and guests logged in to take part in a quiz run by fellow WI member, Sam Briggs who had also donated the prize, a voucher to spend at Owls Hill tearoom that she runs in Terling.

There were 50 questions on a range of subjects, including a round on ‘powerful women’.

WI Member Norma Eardley taking delivery of her box. Picture: Elsenham WIWI Member Norma Eardley taking delivery of her box. Picture: Elsenham WI

The winners were WI President Moyra Jackson and her husband Ian.

Sandra Smith presented her daughter Sam, who lives next door to her, with a bouquet from the WI to thank her for running the quiz.

In the days running up to the quiz, every member had a surprise delivery, made by one of the Elsenham WI committee members. Each ‘Meeting in a Box’ contained a cream tea with scones, clotted cream, jam, and a teabag.

The WI have long campaigned for funding to research honeybee decline, raising awareness of the plight of bees and the action needed to help them so the box included a pack of bee friendly seeds.

Sam Briggs ran the quiz. She is here with her bouquet of flowers. Picture: Elsenham WISam Briggs ran the quiz. She is here with her bouquet of flowers. Picture: Elsenham WI

There was also a raffle ticket, to be drawn at a later date via a random number generator, some hand sanitiser and a fitted facemask, handmade by Elsenham WI Secretary Gill Hathaway to complete the contents of the pink and white striped cardboard box.

Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: “Although we can’t meet in person at the moment, I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to offer our members a way of keeping in touch virtually. The quiz was great fun and the surprise delivery of our ‘meeting in a box’ made August extra special for our members.”

Elsenham WI has a full programme of activities and is always keen to welcome guests and new members. For more information, email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Quiz winners, WI President Moyra Jackson and her husband, Ian. Picture: Elsenham WIQuiz winners, WI President Moyra Jackson and her husband, Ian. Picture: Elsenham WI

